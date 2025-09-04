31 Days of Gifting

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Value: $155
For the BBQ enthusiast, this package includes a $100 gift card to the Smoke Shop by Andy Husbands (valid at any location), a hardcover copy of Franklin Smoke: Wood. Fire. Food., and a set of BBQ meat claws.
Value $128+
Art lovers, this one is for you. Enjoy four passes to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, two tickets to the ICA, and an original acrylic and ink painting of a formidable garlic scape by artist Tina Scott. The canvas measures 12 x 24 x 2 inches.
Value $508
Relax with a one-night, off-season stay at the majestic Ocean House, set on the bluffs of Watch Hill, Rhode Island. This iconic New England seaside resort is the state’s first and only property recognized with both the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star awards. Valid through April 30, 2026
Value $100
Train in style for the 2026 Ride for Food on September 27. This package features a 3-session pass to Rev'd Fitness in Dedham and a vintage Ride for Food cycling jacket.
Value: $100
Show your Ride for Food excitement with a limited-edition 2023 Ride for Food cycling jersey and a Maine Sea Bags beverage bucket bag.
Value: $140
Donated by our friends at Direct Federal Credit Union, this prize includes a $100 VISA gift card and a branded quarter-zip sweatshirt. It’s the perfect win—you get to choose exactly how you want to use it!
Value: $1000
Join Foundation To Be Named Later for Exclusive Summer VIP Party at Fenway Park! Prize includes (2) Tickets to a mutually agreed upon* FTBNL Hosted 2026 Fenway Summer Concert. Celebrate Music, Baseball, and Giving with great people, delicious complimentary food, drinks, and a spectacular spot to watch the show!
* Mutually agreed upon concert date from 2026 series
Value: $100
This prize includes a branded Ride for Food Maine Sea Bags beverage bucket bag, along with a water bottle and hoodie—perfect for showing your team spirit.
Value: $100
This prize features a vintage 2015 Ride for Food cycling jersey paired with a Maine Sea Bags beverage bucket bag.
Value: $150
$150 Gift Card to be enjoyed at the Rox Diner in West Roxbury or Newton. The name Rox was derived from the middle syllable, or the heart, of West Roxbury and everything at the Rox is prepared from scratch, with love.
Value: $100
Be our guest for the 2026 Ride and Stride for Food! Also includes branded swag to build excitement for the 15th annual event on Sunday, September 27, 2026
Value: $125
Fuel up for fun with gift cards to Legacy Place favorites Life Alive and the Escape Game—perfect for a day of adventure for four.
Value: $250
Savor small plates with big flavor at Oleana, featuring locally sourced meats and fish, artisanal wines, farm-fresh produce, and desserts with a creative twist—an experience recognized with national awards.
Value: $600
Sip, learn, and savor with a two-hour guided tasting from Total Wine & More. Sample hand-selected wines, discover hidden gems, and enjoy expert tips—all with stemware and tasting notes provided.
Value $300
For cheese lovers: Join our friends at Formaggio Kitchen for a private tour of their cheese aging caves for you and three guests. Explore their exclusive collection of European and U.S. cheeses and enjoy a guided tasting with owner Julia Hallman or an expert cheesemonger. Tours are available at the Huron Avenue location on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and must be scheduled in advance.
Value: $100
Enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the DeQuattro Restaurant Group's fabulous restaurants (Bar Lino | Il Massimo Providence & Dedham| Pane e Vino Providence | Crow's Nest Warwick) followed by something indulgent from Hilliards Chocolates, one of New England’s most beloved artisan brands
Value: $1000
Two tickets to the Celtics v. Nets game on February 27 at 7:30pm. Floor seats under the basket next to opponents bench - these seats are phenomenal!
Value: $100
Enjoy a full day of fun on the water with Paddle Boston. This prize includes one standard canoe, single or double kayak, or stand-up paddleboard rental at any location, plus a Three Squares New England hat to keep the sun off your face while you paddle.
Value: $100
One of the most favorite cycling jersey designs, along with a bunch of branded swag so you can show your love of the Ride for Food!
Value: $100
Take on the thrills of TreeTop Adventures, a high ropes obstacle course just 20 minutes south of Boston in Canton, MA. With 10 trails ranging from beginner to expert—including rolling logs, bridges, ladders, tight ropes, and zip-lines—this prize includes a ticket for one person and Three Squares gear to keep you looking cool while conquering the course!
Value: $1,200
Enjoy a one-night stay in an Encore Premier King or a Premier Double at the opulent Encore Boston Harbor. Designed to be explored and discovered, Encore Boston Harbor excites the senses of each and every guest with its lavishly appointed guest rooms, signature restaurants, luxury retail boutiques, and five-star spa.This prize also includes dinner for two at Rare Steakhouse, up to $500, for a staycation experience you won’t forget.
Value: $150
Enjoy a family membership to the Larz Anderson Auto Museum, including free admission for four during regular hours. Explore automotive history and culture and gain access to museum and lawn events for endless family fun.
Value: $140
Donated by our lead Sponsor, Direct Federal Credit Union, enjoy a $100 VISA gift card along with a branded quarter zip sweatshirt
Value $120
Level 99 is a first-of-its-kind destination for adults featuring real-world, interactive social gaming with over 50 physical and mental challenges set in artistic environments. Located in Natick, MA, this gift is valid for four 2-hour gameplays.
Value: $120
Take home a piece of Ride for Food history with a vintage 2014 cycling jersey and cycling jacket—perfect for showing your team spirit on the road or at every ride!
Value: This gift is priceless!
Enjoy a fabulous lunch of sweet, savory, and contemporary interpretations of the traditional cuisines of Turkey, Lebanon, and Greece at Sofra in Cambridge and a special opportunity to visit with Seta Nersessian and Greg Jundanian, Three Squares New England Co-Founders.
Please note this lunch date is available for limited, mutually agreed upon times in 2026
Value: $300
Whitewater rafting for two guests in 2026, on the Kennebec or Dead River. North Country Rivers is looking forward to sharing "The Thrill of a Lifetime" with you. No experience is necessary and North Country Rivers provides everything.
Value: $100
Savor lunch or dinner at the legendary Legal Seafoods, where fresh, flavorful dishes have delighted guests for generations.
Value: $117
Start with the introductory pass, and return for three more classes at Club Pilates in Wellesley. Reformer-based, full body Pilates workouts are designed to increase mobility, balance, and strength.
Value: $100
Celebrate the beginnings of the Ride for Food with a vintage 2013 cycling jersey and a Maine Sea Bags beverage bucket bag to keep your favorite beverages chilled and ready for fun!
Value: $100
We can’t wait to have you join us for the 15th Annual Ride and Stride for Food on Sunday, September 27, 2026! This prize includes complimentary registration and a gift basket from our friends at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, who help keep everyone safe on the bike routes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!