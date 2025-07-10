Leather and Lace of the Brazos Valley

Leather and Lace of the Brazos Valley

About this event

Threesome Run 5

1378 County Rd 228 C

Cameron, TX 76520

Tent Camping + Registration
$95

Includes Threesome Registration and tent camping, long term site or shared lodging.
$95 total

John's Retreat + Registration
$195

Includes Threesome Registration and cabin. $95+$100=$195

Ginger's Getaway + Registration
$195

Includes Threesome Registration and cabin. $95+$100=$195

Founder's Cabin + Registration
$195

Includes Threesome Registration and cabin. $95+$100=$195

Lower Bunkhouse Twin + Registration
$120

Includes Threesome Registration and twin bunk. $95+$25=$120

Upper Bunkhouse Twin + Registration
$120

Includes Threesome Registration and twin bunk. $95+$25=$120

Lower Bunkhouse Queen + Registration
$145

Includes Threesome Registration and queen bunk. $95+$50=$145

Upper Bunkhouse Queen + Registration
$145

Includes Threesome Registration and queen bunk. $95+$50=$145

RV Space + Registration
$145

Includes Threesome Registration and RV hook-up with water and electric. RV spots assigned based on size of RV. $95+$50=$145

Day Pass
$50

Day pass is valid from 8am-Midnight on Saturday only. This does not include any overnight stay or accommodations. Day pass only includes Saturday meals and activities.

