Thriller Night Dance

Chicago, IL 60625, USA
$
Grants one (1) individual entry PLUS 1 professional photo. This ticket is valid for 1 student or school-aged sibling.
K-4th Grade Dance: 3:30pm - 5:00pm
5th - 8th Grade Dance: 5:30pm - 7:30pm
K-4th parents attending with their kids are free.
Please note that all K-4th grade students must have a parent or accompanying adult present.
K-4th Grade Dance: 3:30pm - 5:00pm
5th - 8th Grade Dance: 5:30pm - 7:30pm
We believe everyone should be able to join the fun. Simply enter your desired donation amount below to name your own price for entry. 100% of your contribution will go directly to the 8th Grade Fund.
K-4th Grade Dance: 3:30pm - 5:00pm
5th - 8th Grade Dance: 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!