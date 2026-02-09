THRIVE 2026

Hosted by
About this event
1 Thrive ticket. Your support will provide supplies for our pathway program assisting students with career readiness and exploration.
1 Thrive ticket. Your support will allow us to provide driving lessons for youth and adults on our state-of-the-art driving simulator.
2 Thrive tickets. Your support will allow us to provide supplies for our first steps early childhood programming for one month.
3 Thrive tickets. Your support will allow us to provide family tea time and hot meals two times per week for a month.
4 Thrive tickets. Your support will sponsor mental wellness programming with circles of support (peer facilitated support group) for one semester.
6 Thrive tickets. Your support will allow us to assist families with health and housing navigation needs such as food access, financial literacy, and crisis intervention.
8 Thrive tickets. Your support will help us offer food, field trips and educational outings for our youth program for one semester.
10 Thrive tickets. Your support will help provide essential services for our families regarding immigration related needs- in partnership with MIRC and MSU Law.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!