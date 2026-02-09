Refugee Development Center

THRIVE 2026

5509 S Pennsylvania Ave

Lansing, MI 48911, USA

General admission
$50

1 Thrive ticket. Your support will provide supplies for our pathway program assisting students with career readiness and exploration.

Neighbor Sponsorship
$100

1 Thrive ticket. Your support will allow us to provide driving lessons for youth and adults on our state-of-the-art driving simulator.

Friend Sponsorship
$250

2 Thrive tickets. Your support will allow us to provide supplies for our first steps early childhood programming for one month.

Family Sponsorship
$500

3 Thrive tickets. Your support will allow us to provide family tea time and hot meals two times per week for a month.

Ally Sponsorship
$1,000

4 Thrive tickets. Your support will sponsor mental wellness programming with circles of support (peer facilitated support group) for one semester.

Advocate Sponsorship
$2,500

6 Thrive tickets. Your support will allow us to assist families with health and housing navigation needs such as food access, financial literacy, and crisis intervention.

Leader Sponsorship
$5,000

8 Thrive tickets. Your support will help us offer food, field trips and educational outings for our youth program for one semester.

Mentor Sponsorship
$10,000

10 Thrive tickets. Your support will help provide essential services for our families regarding immigration related needs- in partnership with MIRC and MSU Law.

