THRIVE 2026

Your experience includes:
- Access to pre-conference virtual session
- Entry to the in-person kickoff mixer
- Full access to the conference app
- All main stage, breakout, and micro sessions
- Recruiter Row - Connect with recruiters from top tech companies
- Career Accelerator Hub - Resume support, LinkedIn optimization, interview prep, and headshots
- Live Career Coaching Pods - Quick, high-impact coaching sessions
- Access to BLKOut (official closing experience)
- Onsite Parking Included
You must register for this ticket with a valid university email address