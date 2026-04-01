Hosted by

BLK Men In Tech Incorporated

About this event

THRIVE 2026

1135 Botham Jean Blvd

Dallas, TX 75215, USA

Student Ticket
$99
Available until May 11

Your experience includes:

  • Access to pre-conference virtual session
  • Entry to the in-person kickoff mixer
  • Full access to the conference app
  • All main stage, breakout, and micro sessions
  • Recruiter Row - Connect with recruiters from top tech companies
  • Career Accelerator Hub -  Resume support, LinkedIn optimization, interview prep, and headshots
  • Live Career Coaching Pods - Quick, high-impact coaching sessions
  • Access to BLKOut (official closing experience)
  • Onsite Parking Included

You must register for this ticket with a valid university email address

General Admission (GA) Ticket
$199
Available until May 11

Your experience includes:

  • Access to pre-conference virtual session
  • Entry to the in-person kickoff mixer
  • Full access to the conference app
  • All main stage, breakout, and micro sessions
  • Recruiter Row - Connect with recruiters from top tech companies
  • Career Accelerator Hub -  Resume support, LinkedIn optimization, interview prep, and headshots
  • Live Career Coaching Pods - Quick, high-impact coaching sessions
  • Access to BLKOut (official closing experience)
  • Onsite Parking Included
VIP Ticket
$399
Available until May 11

Includes everything in GA, plus:

  • VIP-only registration experience (fast, seamless entry)
  • Daily continental breakfast + lunch vouchers
  • Access to the VIP Lounge (refuel, recharge, and connect)
  • Professional headshots
  • Premium seating at main stage sessions
  • Priority entry across all conference experiences
  • Exclusive VIP Gift
  • Extended access to session recordings (post-conference)
  • VIP-Only Roundtables Sessions
  • VIP-Only Community Channel
  • Early access to Recruiter Row
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