Thrive CIL 36th Anniversary Gala

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket option is available to active or previous Thrive CIL consumers only. Consumers will be verified. Dinner and Complimentary drinks included.
General admission ticket includes dinner and Complimentary drinks throughout the night.
The Executive Sponsor Pass includes dinner, Complimentary drinks, reserved seating, three months of advertising on all Thrive CIL platforms, and Silent Auction credit of $50.
One (1) Sponsor Ticket - $50 auction credit
Name listed on program and funder slideshow
Two (2) Sponsor Tickets - $100 auction credit
Logo placement (program + promotions)
Acknowledgement in program booklet.
Four (4) Sponsor Tickets - $200 auction credit
Logo placement on program, slideshow, website, and promos
1 sponsor table for 8 guests, meals included.
Provisioned with 2 bottles of wine
$200.00 Silent Auction credit.
Premier logo placement on event materials, website, and funder slideshow
Exhibitor or display table at the Gala
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!