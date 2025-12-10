Thrive Cil's Fundraising Gala Silent Auction

Fire up the grill with this premium Karns Grilling Gift Basket! Packed with a delicious selection of Karns’ gourmet sauces, rubs, and seasonings, this basket has everything you need to elevate your backyard BBQ. Included is a $15.00 Karns gift card to stock up on your favorite meats and grilling essentials. Perfect for the grill master or anyone who loves bold, flavorful cooking.