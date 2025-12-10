Thrive Cil's Fundraising Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by

Snack Lover’s Dream – Trader Joe’s Sweet & Salty Basket
Treat yourself to a fan-favorite collection of Trader Joe’s best sweet and salty snacks! This thoughtfully curated basket features a variety of indulgent treats and savory bites that Trader Joe’s is famous for. Perfect for movie nights, road trips, office sharing, or gifting to your favorite foodie.

Grill Like a Pro – Karns Gourmet Grilling Basket
Fire up the grill with this premium Karns Grilling Gift Basket! Packed with a delicious selection of Karns’ gourmet sauces, rubs, and seasonings, this basket has everything you need to elevate your backyard BBQ. Included is a $15.00 Karns gift card to stock up on your favorite meats and grilling essentials. Perfect for the grill master or anyone who loves bold, flavorful cooking.

A Year of Shine – Shiny Shell Car Wash Package
Keep your car looking spotless all year long! This Shiny Shell Car Wash package includes shell-free car washes valued at $24 per wash—enough to keep your vehicle clean and gleaming for about a full year. Convenience, quality, and shine all wrapped into one must-have prize.

Kitchen Essential – KitchenAid Stand Mixer
A dream appliance for home bakers and chefs alike! This iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer is perfect for mixing, kneading, whipping, and creating everything from cookies to homemade bread. Durable, versatile, and stylish—this is a kitchen upgrade you don’t want to miss.

Tee Time Experience – Golf Gear & Simulator Package
Hit the green in style with this ultimate golf package! Includes a quality golf club bag, golf balls, a $50.00 gift card to Golf Galaxy for gear or accessories, and an unforgettable indoor golf simulator experience (3 sessions). Whether you’re sharpening your swing or enjoying a fun outing this package is a hole-in-one.

