Hosted by

Thrive Learning Center

About this event

Thrive's 2026 Silent Auction

Rosanna's Pasta Shop : $50 Gift Card item
Rosanna's Pasta Shop : $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Rosanna's Pasta Shop in Encinitas

USS Midway Museum : 4 Admission Passes item
USS Midway Museum : 4 Admission Passes
$49

Starting bid

4 passes for admission to USS Midway Museum - tickets valid for one-time general admission during regular business hours.

  • not valid for special events
  • access to all museum activities, exhibits, gift store, and cafe
  • self-guided audio tour
  • docent presentations
  • passes must be redeemed by April 24, 2027
  • $164 value

www.midway.org

San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park : 1-Day Pass item
San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park : 1-Day Pass
$24

Starting bid

  • San Diego Zoo, the 1-Day Pass package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo®, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram. (Subject to availability.)
  • Safari Park, the 1-Day Pass package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park®, Africa Tram. (Subject to availability.)
  • Pass must be redeemed by June 30, 2027
  • Parking is not included
  • Open 365 days/year
  • $78 value



San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park : 1-Day Pass item
San Diego Zoo OR Safari Park : 1-Day Pass
$24

Starting bid

  • San Diego Zoo, the 1-Day Pass package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo®, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram. (Subject to availability.)
  • Safari Park, the 1-Day Pass package includes: One visit to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park®, Africa Tram. (Subject to availability.)
  • Pass must be redeemed by June 30, 2027
  • Parking is not included
  • Open 365 days/year
  • $78 value



Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course : Round of Golf for Four item
Emerald Isle Executive Golf Course : Round of Golf for Four
$31

Starting bid

Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California, owned and operated by local husband and wife team, Holly and John Kennedy, both PGA Professionals.


Originally built in 1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA Professionals.


Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as “North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”!

  • Round of golf for four, Monday - Sunday, anytime
  • Cart not included
  • Redeem by October 24, 2026
  • $104 value

www.emeraldislegolf.net


San Diego Crawling : 2 Tickets Gaslamp Historical Pub Tour item
San Diego Crawling : 2 Tickets Gaslamp Historical Pub Tour
$15

Starting bid

Good for 2 Dry Run tickets to San Diego Crawling's Gaslamp Pub Crawl. The history tour pub crawls mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable San Diego experience.


The pub crawl visits bars in the Gaslamp Quarter and covers tales of SD's past and present.


The two tickets do not include any pre-paid drinks, but they are able to purchase directly from the locations you visit.


www.sandiegocrawling.com


  • gift certificate never expires
  • $50 value
Birch Aquarium : 4 Admission Passes item
Birch Aquarium : 4 Admission Passes
$48

Starting bid

Dive into the world of seadragons, sharks, and Little Blue Penguins - all while enjoying panoramic ocean views.


  • 4 admission passes to Birch Aquarium
  • passes expire 2/28/27
  • $160 value

www.aquarium.ucsd.edu


Carlsbad Lagoon : $50 in Gift Cards item
Carlsbad Lagoon : $50 in Gift Cards
$15

Starting bid

two $25 gift cards to use at the Carlsbad Lagoon

  • WaveRunners
  • Kayaks
  • Swan Peddleboats
  • Aquacycles
  • Standup Paddle Boards
  • Pontoon Boats
  • Power Boats
  • Private Beach & Deck Rentals
  • & more!
Lagree + Versa Fit : Cold Plunge + Sauna 5-Pack item
Lagree + Versa Fit : Cold Plunge + Sauna 5-Pack
$53

Starting bid

Gift card for a 5-pack visit package that includes: 50 minute sessions that will refresh, relax, & revive. The perfect addition to your wellness routine, our new recovery lounge features a state of the art cold plunge, infrared sauna, and waterfall shower.

  • Add up to 2 guests to each visit for $12 each
  • Bring your own towel
  • $175 value

https://www.lagreeandversafit.com/



Lagree + Versa Fit : 1 Month Combo Unlimited item
Lagree + Versa Fit : 1 Month Combo Unlimited
$84

Starting bid

Gift card for 1 month combo unlimited (2 times/day) services

  • 2 classes max per day
  • access to Lagree, Versa, Combo & Breathwork + Sound Bath Classes
  • $279 value

https://www.lagreeandversafit.com/



Moonlight Youth Theatre : Two Admission Tickets item
Moonlight Youth Theatre : Two Admission Tickets
$16

Starting bid

Ticket voucher redeemable for:

  • two (2) Reserved Section seats (rows K-P) for one Moonlight Youth Theatre performance at the Moonlight Amphitheatre

OR

  • two (2) seats for one Moonlight Youth Theatre performance at the AVO Playhouse in 2026


Moonlight Stage Productions : Two Friday Performance Tickets item
Moonlight Stage Productions : Two Friday Performance Tickets
$16

Starting bid

Moonlight Stage Productions, an award-winning regional theatre company, is located in the North San Diego suburb of Vista, California, at the outdoor Moonlight Amphitheatre in Brengle Terrace Park.


This ticket voucher is 

redeemable for two (2) Reserved Section (Rows K-P) seats for one Friday night performance during Moonlight Stage Productions' 2026 Summer Season at the Moonlight Amphitheatre:


Choose from:

  • The Cher Show - May 1st, 8th, or 15th 2026
  • Mean Girls - June 5th, 12th, or 19th 2026
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - July 10th, 17th, or 24th 2026
  • Guys and Dolls - August 14th, 21st, or 28th 2026 
  • Come From Away - September 11th, 18th, or 25th 2026
  • Friday night performance only!


Encinitas House of Art : 1 Week of Spring or Summer Art Camp item
Encinitas House of Art : 1 Week of Spring or Summer Art Camp
$16

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 week of Spring or Summer Art Camp at Encinitas House of Art!


Spring:

  • March 23-27
  • March 30-April 3

Summer:

  • June 1-5
  • June 8-12
  • June 15-19
  • June 22-26
  • June 29-July3
  • July 6-10
  • July 13-17
  • July 20-24
  • July 27-31
  • August 3-7
  • August 10-14


Building self-confidence through an engaging, explorative creative week-long workshop using multi-mediums in the art world. The Encinitas House of Art program has been developed by creative directors, artists and designers to encourage the love of art and application of providing mental/emotional tools to embrace life's obstacles. This is where imagination, creativity and hope safely cultivates. 

Helen Woodward Animal Center : $89 Gift Cards for Programs item
Helen Woodward Animal Center : $89 Gift Cards for Programs
$27

Starting bid

$89 Gift Certificate towards a Humane Education Program


You choose the animals you want to meet during this 60- or 90-minute hands-on session and you'll gain a better understanding of our furred, feathered, and scaled friends.

Hollywood Wax Museum : Two All-Access Passes item
Hollywood Wax Museum : Two All-Access Passes
$24

Starting bid

Two All-Access Passes to Hollywood Wax Museum

  • Enjoy Wax Museum plus admission to Chaos 5D Adventure, Hannah's Maze of Mirrors, and Outbreak - Dread the Undead
  • Must visit within 18 months of 3/5/26
  • www.hollywoodwaxfun.com
  • $80 value
Bead & Tea Party for Five at Native Arts Studio item
Bead & Tea Party for Five at Native Arts Studio
$82

Starting bid

Bead & Tea Party for Five with Native Arts Studio and Thrive's very own, Ms. Raenette.

  • Choose a color & design
  • Weave your way into peace & relaxation from the teaching of traditions of Indigenous cultures.
  • Community, love, and always laughter!
  • Leave feeling rested, rejuvenated, and full of positive energy!
  • Class includes all materials and tea
  • Party can be at your location or Ms. Raenette's studio.


  • Beading and weaving promote brain health, help reduce anxiety, offer peace, emotional healing, and overall well-being.
  • $275 value
Nectarine Grove : $50 Gift Card item
Nectarine Grove : $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 to Nectarine Grove

  • Fresh & Organic
  • 100% Gluten-Free
  • Local & Sustainable

Using the good stuff, never cutting corners. This is what we are all about! Food created with intent, love & your health in mind. Whether you’re paleo, vegan, keto, a health food enthusiast, or you just like good food, we are here for you.


https://nectarinegrove.com/

JoJo's Creamery : $40 Gift Card item
JoJo's Creamery : $40 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

$40 to JoJo's Creamery


Homemade ice cream & cookies in Encinitas.


JoJo's Creamery is a family-owned ice cream shop in Encinitas, just a few blocks from the beach on Highway 101. We focus on making super premium ice cream and chocolate chip cookies from scratch with mostly organic ingredients. Each ice cream comes with a free cookie - you pick regular or gluten-free!


https://www.jojoscreamery.com/

Flagship Cruises : Family Four Pack item
Flagship Cruises : Family Four Pack
$51

Starting bid

These 2 tickets are for up to two passengers each, on any regularly scheduled one-hour (north or south harbor) or two-hour (full harbor) narrated Harbor Tour.


Step aboard and see San Diego from its best angle—on the bay.
Cruise past sea lions, Navy ships, and under the Coronado Bridge as our expert guide shares the stories behind the sights. Whether you’re visiting or rediscovering your city, it’s the perfect way to explore the waterfront.


Your Harbor Tour Includes

  • Choice of One-Hour or Two-Hour Cruise
    • North Bay Tour: Maritime Museum, Star of India, U.S. Navy submarines, Point Loma, and North Island Naval Air Station.
    • South Bay Tour: Coronado Bridge, Naval Base San Diego, shipyards, and working portside industries.
    • Full Bay Tour: Enjoy both routes for the complete San Diego Bay experience.
  • Live Narration by Our Expert Crew – Discover the maritime history, military presence, and environmental beauty of San Diego.
  • Panoramic Views & Open-Air Decks – Capture breathtaking views of the skyline, historic landmarks, and bustling harbor activity.
  • Bay Bites Menu – Satisfy your cravings with delicious snacks and local light bites available onboard.
  • Crafted Beverages – Choose from locally brewed craft beers, California wines, signature cocktails, and refreshing mocktails.
  • Family-Friendly & Relaxed Atmosphere – Spacious, shaded seating and a laid-back vibe make it great for all ages.

$168 value


www.flagshipsd.com

Pelly's Mini Golf : Family Five Pack item
Pelly's Mini Golf : Family Five Pack
$20

Starting bid

Family Five Pack : five passes good for ONE ROUND


Pelly's Mini Golf provides Two 18-hole ocean themed courses.


$65 value


https://delmargolfcenter.com/pellys-mini-golf/minigolfinfo/


The Mini Golf Course in Del Mar, CA at Del Mar Golf Center offers a fantastic experience for players of all ages. Whether you're planning a family outing, a friendly competition, or just a relaxing day on the greens, our course provides the perfect blend of challenge and entertainment.

Gracie Barra : 3 Months Unlimited Classes item
Gracie Barra : 3 Months Unlimited Classes
$230

Starting bid

Gracie Barra

Jiu-Jitsu & Self-Defense


3 Months of Unlimited Classes for Kids or Adults!



Gracie Barra Encinitas (GBE) offers world-class level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instruction for adults and children...and our students represent virtually every industry and profession you including school faculty, law enforcement, medical staff, active/inactive military, finance, law, service industry, and more. We strive to exemplify the highest ideals for fitness, character development, self-defense, martial arts and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training for the surrounding communities.


GBE classes are aligned with the Gracie Barra Program Structure developed by Master Carlos Gracie Jr. to meet specific learning needs for people of varying ages, gender and levels. Our clean, friendly, safe, and progress-oriented environment allows students to have a challenging, inspiring, and friendly learning experience that is ingratiating and welcoming. 

The Wave Waterpark : Two Admission Passes item
The Wave Waterpark : Two Admission Passes
$16

Starting bid

Two admission passes for The Wave Waterpark in Vista.

Moonlight Stage Productions : Concert Series Voucher for 2! item
Moonlight Stage Productions : Concert Series Voucher for 2!
$30

Starting bid

Voucher is redeemable for two (2) Reserved Section (rows K-P) seats for one performance of one of the following concerts at Moonlight Amphitheatre in 2026:

  • Wizard of Oz on Ice - March 27
  • Fortunate Son: CCR Tribute - March 28
  • Back to the Garden - April 17
  • MJ the Illusion - April 18
  • Jimmy's Buffet - May 21
  • DCOM Live! - May 22
  • Legends of New Country: Wallen and Wilson - May 23
  • FM Gold Live - July 30
  • Grunge-A-Palooza - July 31
  • REZA:Edge of Illusion - October 24
  • www.moonlightstage.com
  • $90 value
  • redeem by 10/24/26

Moonlight Stage Productions, an award-winning regional theatre company, is located in the North San Diego suburb of Vista, California. MSP creates memorable theatrical experiences at the outdoor Moonlight Amphitheatre in Brengle Terrace Park.


barre3 Encinitas item
barre3 Encinitas
$100

Starting bid

Gift card is good for 10-pack of classes. Four types of classes offered: signature, strength, cardio, & mindful flow.

  • This is full-body fitness designed by women—for the way women move. Barre3 is where intention turns into action and real, sustainable transformation takes shape.


Their 333 Signature Approach:

3 classes to feel it

3 weeks to see it

3 months to live it




San Diego Whale Watch : Family Four Pack item
San Diego Whale Watch : Family Four Pack
$75

Starting bid

Four passes for a San Diego Whale Watching experience!

  • Dive into a 2 – 2.5-hour whale-watching cruise.
  • Enjoy live commentary from our certified marine naturalists.
  • Experience a tour filled with whales, dolphins, sea lions, and birds.
  • Choose from cozy indoor or refreshing outdoor seating.
  • Snack bar and beverages available to keep you fueled.
  • Tours available daytime or sunset
  • $248 value
Grandview Aesthetics & Wellness : 1 Microneedling Treatment item
Grandview Aesthetics & Wellness : 1 Microneedling Treatment
$120

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one (1) microneedling treatment at Grandview Aesthetics & Wellness.


At GrandView Aesthetic and Wellness, we are a boutique clinic offering a range of cutting-edge treatments designed to enhance your natural beauty and elevate your overall wellness. From anti-aging solutions and hormonal acne treatments to regenerative therapies, we provide personalized care in a serene and professional environment.


Elevate your beauty and health with advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments in the heart of Encinitas, California. We specialize in personalized, non-surgical treatments that rejuvenate your appearance and improve your well-being, all within a serene and inviting environment.


Glow Theory gift Basket item
Glow Theory gift Basket
$300

Starting bid

What a basket this is from Glow Theory Aesthetic & Dermatology Studio in Carlsbad.


Basket contents:

  • $500 Laser Treatment Credit (BBL Laser Treatment up to $500 value OR $500 off Sofwave, Morpheus8, Halo, Moxi, or BBL Package)
  • VISIA Skin Analysis & Consultation
  • 1 year Glow VIP Membership (15% off services)
  • Travel Skincare Products
  • https://www.myglowtheory.com/
  • expires 12/6/2026
  • $900 value


At Glow Theory, Carlsbad’s No. 1 Med Spa, our board-certified experts use science-backed techniques and personalized care to unlock your skin’s natural glow. We are well established, large team and most featured medical spa specialize in broad menu of advanced aesthetic treatments and expert medical dermatology offering extended hours convenient for busy schedules.


Explore our extensive menu of cutting-edge, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, including advanced lasers, custom facials, injectables, and body contouring. We offer competitive pricing, exclusive memberships, and special discounts for new and returning patients, ensuring you can find the high-quality service you need.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!