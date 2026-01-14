Thrive's 2026 Silent Auction

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$50 gift card to Rosanna's Pasta Shop in Encinitas
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4 passes for admission to USS Midway Museum - tickets valid for one-time general admission during regular business hours.
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Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California, owned and operated by local husband and wife team, Holly and John Kennedy, both PGA Professionals.
Originally built in 1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA Professionals.
Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as “North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”!
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Good for 2 Dry Run tickets to San Diego Crawling's Gaslamp Pub Crawl. The history tour pub crawls mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable San Diego experience.
The pub crawl visits bars in the Gaslamp Quarter and covers tales of SD's past and present.
The two tickets do not include any pre-paid drinks, but they are able to purchase directly from the locations you visit.
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Dive into the world of seadragons, sharks, and Little Blue Penguins - all while enjoying panoramic ocean views.
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two $25 gift cards to use at the Carlsbad Lagoon
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Gift card for a 5-pack visit package that includes: 50 minute sessions that will refresh, relax, & revive. The perfect addition to your wellness routine, our new recovery lounge features a state of the art cold plunge, infrared sauna, and waterfall shower.
https://www.lagreeandversafit.com/
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Gift card for 1 month combo unlimited (2 times/day) services
https://www.lagreeandversafit.com/
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Ticket voucher redeemable for:
OR
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Moonlight Stage Productions, an award-winning regional theatre company, is located in the North San Diego suburb of Vista, California, at the outdoor Moonlight Amphitheatre in Brengle Terrace Park.
This ticket voucher is
redeemable for two (2) Reserved Section (Rows K-P) seats for one Friday night performance during Moonlight Stage Productions' 2026 Summer Season at the Moonlight Amphitheatre:
Choose from:
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Enjoy 1 week of Spring or Summer Art Camp at Encinitas House of Art!
Spring:
Summer:
Building self-confidence through an engaging, explorative creative week-long workshop using multi-mediums in the art world. The Encinitas House of Art program has been developed by creative directors, artists and designers to encourage the love of art and application of providing mental/emotional tools to embrace life's obstacles. This is where imagination, creativity and hope safely cultivates.
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$89 Gift Certificate towards a Humane Education Program
You choose the animals you want to meet during this 60- or 90-minute hands-on session and you'll gain a better understanding of our furred, feathered, and scaled friends.
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Two All-Access Passes to Hollywood Wax Museum
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Bead & Tea Party for Five with Native Arts Studio and Thrive's very own, Ms. Raenette.
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$50 to Nectarine Grove
Using the good stuff, never cutting corners. This is what we are all about! Food created with intent, love & your health in mind. Whether you’re paleo, vegan, keto, a health food enthusiast, or you just like good food, we are here for you.
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$40 to JoJo's Creamery
Homemade ice cream & cookies in Encinitas.
JoJo's Creamery is a family-owned ice cream shop in Encinitas, just a few blocks from the beach on Highway 101. We focus on making super premium ice cream and chocolate chip cookies from scratch with mostly organic ingredients. Each ice cream comes with a free cookie - you pick regular or gluten-free!
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These 2 tickets are for up to two passengers each, on any regularly scheduled one-hour (north or south harbor) or two-hour (full harbor) narrated Harbor Tour.
Step aboard and see San Diego from its best angle—on the bay.
Cruise past sea lions, Navy ships, and under the Coronado Bridge as our expert guide shares the stories behind the sights. Whether you’re visiting or rediscovering your city, it’s the perfect way to explore the waterfront.
Your Harbor Tour Includes
$168 value
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Family Five Pack : five passes good for ONE ROUND
Pelly's Mini Golf provides Two 18-hole ocean themed courses.
$65 value
https://delmargolfcenter.com/pellys-mini-golf/minigolfinfo/
The Mini Golf Course in Del Mar, CA at Del Mar Golf Center offers a fantastic experience for players of all ages. Whether you're planning a family outing, a friendly competition, or just a relaxing day on the greens, our course provides the perfect blend of challenge and entertainment.
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Gracie Barra
Jiu-Jitsu & Self-Defense
3 Months of Unlimited Classes for Kids or Adults!
Gracie Barra Encinitas (GBE) offers world-class level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instruction for adults and children...and our students represent virtually every industry and profession you including school faculty, law enforcement, medical staff, active/inactive military, finance, law, service industry, and more. We strive to exemplify the highest ideals for fitness, character development, self-defense, martial arts and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training for the surrounding communities.
GBE classes are aligned with the Gracie Barra Program Structure developed by Master Carlos Gracie Jr. to meet specific learning needs for people of varying ages, gender and levels. Our clean, friendly, safe, and progress-oriented environment allows students to have a challenging, inspiring, and friendly learning experience that is ingratiating and welcoming.
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Two admission passes for The Wave Waterpark in Vista.
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Voucher is redeemable for two (2) Reserved Section (rows K-P) seats for one performance of one of the following concerts at Moonlight Amphitheatre in 2026:
Moonlight Stage Productions, an award-winning regional theatre company, is located in the North San Diego suburb of Vista, California. MSP creates memorable theatrical experiences at the outdoor Moonlight Amphitheatre in Brengle Terrace Park.
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Gift card is good for 10-pack of classes. Four types of classes offered: signature, strength, cardio, & mindful flow.
Their 333 Signature Approach:
3 classes to feel it
3 weeks to see it
3 months to live it
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Four passes for a San Diego Whale Watching experience!
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Gift certificate for one (1) microneedling treatment at Grandview Aesthetics & Wellness.
At GrandView Aesthetic and Wellness, we are a boutique clinic offering a range of cutting-edge treatments designed to enhance your natural beauty and elevate your overall wellness. From anti-aging solutions and hormonal acne treatments to regenerative therapies, we provide personalized care in a serene and professional environment.
Elevate your beauty and health with advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments in the heart of Encinitas, California. We specialize in personalized, non-surgical treatments that rejuvenate your appearance and improve your well-being, all within a serene and inviting environment.
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What a basket this is from Glow Theory Aesthetic & Dermatology Studio in Carlsbad.
Basket contents:
At Glow Theory, Carlsbad’s No. 1 Med Spa, our board-certified experts use science-backed techniques and personalized care to unlock your skin’s natural glow. We are well established, large team and most featured medical spa specialize in broad menu of advanced aesthetic treatments and expert medical dermatology offering extended hours convenient for busy schedules.
Explore our extensive menu of cutting-edge, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, including advanced lasers, custom facials, injectables, and body contouring. We offer competitive pricing, exclusive memberships, and special discounts for new and returning patients, ensuring you can find the high-quality service you need.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!