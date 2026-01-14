Thrive's 2026 Silent Auction

Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course located in Oceanside, California, owned and operated by local husband and wife team, Holly and John Kennedy, both PGA Professionals.





Originally built in 1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA Professionals.





Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as “North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”!

Round of golf for four, Monday - Sunday, anytime

Cart not included

Redeem by October 24, 2026

$104 value

www.emeraldislegolf.net



