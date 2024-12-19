Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association
Thrive Network - Seminole Dining Farmer's Market
Mustard Greens
$2.50
Bold and spicy Perfect for sautéing or soups
Bold and spicy Perfect for sautéing or soups
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Collard Green
$3
Classic and rich Excellent for slow-cooked meals
Classic and rich Excellent for slow-cooked meals
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Romaine Lettuce
$3
Crisp and refreshing The base for a perfect Caesar salad
Crisp and refreshing The base for a perfect Caesar salad
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Arugula
$3
Fresh and peppery Adds a zing to salads and sandwiches
Fresh and peppery Adds a zing to salads and sandwiches
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dill
$2.50
Light and aromatic Ideal for fish, pickling, or dips
Light and aromatic Ideal for fish, pickling, or dips
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Cilantro
$2.50
Fresh and zesty, essential for salsas and curries
Fresh and zesty, essential for salsas and curries
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Green Onions
$2.50
Mild and crisp a flavorful garnish for any dish
Mild and crisp a flavorful garnish for any dish
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Parsley
$2.50
Bright and herbaceous A garnish that elevates any dish
Bright and herbaceous A garnish that elevates any dish
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Garlic Chives
$2.50
Subtle garlic flavor Ideal for stir-fries and dumplings
Subtle garlic flavor Ideal for stir-fries and dumplings
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sweet Potato
$2
Sold out
Sold out
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Tumeric
$10
Sold out
Sold out
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Herb Tea Blend Kits
$3.50
add
Donation
$1
add
Celery
$3
Crisp and tender Ideal for snacking or garnishes
Crisp and tender Ideal for snacking or garnishes
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Spinach
$3
Tender and mild Great raw or lightly cooked
Tender and mild Great raw or lightly cooked
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lacinato Kale
$3
Hearty and slightly sweet Great for salads or cooking
Hearty and slightly sweet Great for salads or cooking
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Curly Kale
$3
Versatile and nutritious Perfect for smoothies or sautéing
Versatile and nutritious Perfect for smoothies or sautéing
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Cilantro
$2.50
Fresh and zesty, essential for salsas and curries
Fresh and zesty, essential for salsas and curries
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Radishes
$2.50
Crisp and spicy Great raw in salads or as a snack
Crisp and spicy Great raw in salads or as a snack
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Beets
$3.50
Sweet and earthy Perfect for roasting or salads
Sweet and earthy Perfect for roasting or salads
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Greenleaf Lettuce
$4
Soft and delicate Ideal for wraps and fresh salads
Soft and delicate Ideal for wraps and fresh salads
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Romaine
$4
Crisp and refreshing The base for a perfect Caesar salad
Crisp and refreshing The base for a perfect Caesar salad
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Chives
$2.50
Mild onion flavor Perfect for soups, dips, and baked potatoes
Mild onion flavor Perfect for soups, dips, and baked potatoes
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Anise Hyssop
$2.50
Sweet and floral Ideal for teas or unique desserts.
Sweet and floral Ideal for teas or unique desserts.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Rosemary
$2.50
Woody and fragrant Perfect for roasting meats or vegetables
Woody and fragrant Perfect for roasting meats or vegetables
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lemon Balm
$2.50
Light and citrusy Great for teas and marinades
Light and citrusy Great for teas and marinades
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lemongrass
$3
Aromatic and citrusy Perfect for teas and curries
Aromatic and citrusy Perfect for teas and curries
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Mint
$2.50
Cool and refreshing Great for drinks and desserts
Cool and refreshing Great for drinks and desserts
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sage
$2.50
Earthy and robust Pairs well with roasted vegetables or meats
Earthy and robust Pairs well with roasted vegetables or meats
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Greek Oregano
$2.50
Bold and savory Essential for Mediterranean cooking
Bold and savory Essential for Mediterranean cooking
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lemon Thyme
$2.50
Herbal with a citrus twist Perfect for seafood and poultry
Herbal with a citrus twist Perfect for seafood and poultry
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lavender
$3.50
Floral and calming Great for teas, desserts, and baking
Floral and calming Great for teas, desserts, and baking
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Citrus Leaves
$2.50
Fragrant and zesty, ideal for flavoring curries and teas
Fragrant and zesty, ideal for flavoring curries and teas
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Yaupon Holly
$2.50
Caffeine-rich with smooth, earthy flavors Perfect for brewing tea or making natural energy drinks
Caffeine-rich with smooth, earthy flavors Perfect for brewing tea or making natural energy drinks
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Turnips
$3.50
Crisp and peppery root Nutritious Edible Greens Great for Roasting, Soups and Salads
Crisp and peppery root Nutritious Edible Greens Great for Roasting, Soups and Salads
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Carrots
$3
Sweet and crunchy Perfect for snacking, juicing and cooking Rich in vitamins and antioxidants
Sweet and crunchy Perfect for snacking, juicing and cooking Rich in vitamins and antioxidants
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Swiss Chard
$3.50
Tender, flavorful and nutritious Great for sauteing, salads and soups Packed with Vitamin A, C, and K
Tender, flavorful and nutritious Great for sauteing, salads and soups Packed with Vitamin A, C, and K
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Lemon Verbena
$2.50
Bright, citrusy aroma and flavor Perfect for teas, cooking and aromatherapy Supports digestion and relaxation
Bright, citrusy aroma and flavor Perfect for teas, cooking and aromatherapy Supports digestion and relaxation
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout