Thrive Network - Seminole Dining Farmer's Market

Mustard Greens
$2.50
Bold and spicy Perfect for sautéing or soups
Collard Green
$3
Classic and rich Excellent for slow-cooked meals
Romaine Lettuce
$3
Crisp and refreshing The base for a perfect Caesar salad
Arugula
$3
Fresh and peppery Adds a zing to salads and sandwiches
Dill
$2.50
Light and aromatic Ideal for fish, pickling, or dips
Cilantro
$2.50
Fresh and zesty, essential for salsas and curries
Green Onions
$2.50
Mild and crisp a flavorful garnish for any dish
Parsley
$2.50
Bright and herbaceous A garnish that elevates any dish
Garlic Chives
$2.50
Subtle garlic flavor Ideal for stir-fries and dumplings
Sweet Potato
$2
Sold out
Tumeric
$10
Sold out
Herb Tea Blend Kits
$3.50
Donation
$1
Celery
$3
Crisp and tender Ideal for snacking or garnishes
Spinach
$3
Tender and mild Great raw or lightly cooked
Lacinato Kale
$3
Hearty and slightly sweet Great for salads or cooking
Curly Kale
$3
Versatile and nutritious Perfect for smoothies or sautéing
Radishes
$2.50
Crisp and spicy Great raw in salads or as a snack
Beets
$3.50
Sweet and earthy Perfect for roasting or salads
Greenleaf Lettuce
$4
Soft and delicate Ideal for wraps and fresh salads
Chives
$2.50
Mild onion flavor Perfect for soups, dips, and baked potatoes
Anise Hyssop
$2.50
Sweet and floral Ideal for teas or unique desserts.
Rosemary
$2.50
Woody and fragrant Perfect for roasting meats or vegetables
Lemon Balm
$2.50
Light and citrusy Great for teas and marinades
Lemongrass
$3
Aromatic and citrusy Perfect for teas and curries
Mint
$2.50
Cool and refreshing Great for drinks and desserts
Sage
$2.50
Earthy and robust Pairs well with roasted vegetables or meats
Greek Oregano
$2.50
Bold and savory Essential for Mediterranean cooking
Lemon Thyme
$2.50
Herbal with a citrus twist Perfect for seafood and poultry
Lavender
$3.50
Floral and calming Great for teas, desserts, and baking
Citrus Leaves
$2.50
Fragrant and zesty, ideal for flavoring curries and teas
Yaupon Holly
$2.50
Caffeine-rich with smooth, earthy flavors Perfect for brewing tea or making natural energy drinks
Turnips
$3.50
Crisp and peppery root Nutritious Edible Greens Great for Roasting, Soups and Salads
Carrots
$3
Sweet and crunchy Perfect for snacking, juicing and cooking Rich in vitamins and antioxidants
Swiss Chard
$3.50
Tender, flavorful and nutritious Great for sauteing, salads and soups Packed with Vitamin A, C, and K
Lemon Verbena
$2.50
Bright, citrusy aroma and flavor Perfect for teas, cooking and aromatherapy Supports digestion and relaxation
