Thrive Recovery Center-- Church Memebrships

$250/month (supports space development and programming)
$250/month (supports space development and programming)
Transformational Partner
$500
Renews monthly
$500/month (funds major initiatives, counseling, and spiritual programs)
$500/month (funds major initiatives, counseling, and spiritual programs)
Kingdom Builder
$1,000
Renews monthly
$1,000/month (Renews Monthly)
Provides significant funding for major program expansions, staffing, and long-term sustainability.
Ensures more individuals receive faith-based recovery and life transformation.
$1,000/month (Renews Monthly)
Provides significant funding for major program expansions, staffing, and long-term sustainability.
Ensures more individuals receive faith-based recovery and life transformation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!