Thrive Wellness's Pickleball Challenge

About this event
3:30: Check in and the introduction to THRIVE
3:45: The tournament begins
No Partner Needed!
For Intermediate and advanced player to participate in the tournament.
• Advanced Intermediate (4+)
• Intermediate (3-4)
Also includes food and drinks!
6:00-7:00: Beginners Lessons
Learn how to play with professional pickleball coaches without the stress of playing against experienced pickleballers!
You're welcome to join anytime before then to follow the tournament and to enjoy the food, drinks, and fun!
Thank you for supporting THRIVE!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!