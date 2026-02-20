Thrive Cooperative Center For Wellness

Hosted by

Thrive Cooperative Center For Wellness

About this event

Thrive Wellness's Pickleball Challenge

45 Grove St

New Canaan, CT 06840, USA

Tournament sign up
$100

3:30: Check in and the introduction to THRIVE

3:45: The tournament begins


No Partner Needed!


For Intermediate and advanced player to participate in the tournament.


• Advanced Intermediate (4+)

• Intermediate (3-4)


Also includes food and drinks!


Beginners Lesson
$100

6:00-7:00: Beginners Lessons


Learn how to play with professional pickleball coaches without the stress of playing against experienced pickleballers!


You're welcome to join anytime before then to follow the tournament and to enjoy the food, drinks, and fun!

I'm sad to miss out on the fun, but will make a donation
Pay what you can

Thank you for supporting THRIVE!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!