Fight Like A Warrior (FLAW)

Hosted by

Fight Like A Warrior (FLAW)

About this event

Thriver Gala 2026

3803 Toulouse St

New Orleans, LA 70119, USA

Early Bird- Individual Ticket
$100
Available until Sep 1

Grants one admission to FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment by Category 6, premium open bar, inspiring program moments, and opportunities to support individuals and families impacted by cancer.

Early Bird- Couple’s Ticket
$190
Available until Sep 1

Grants admission for two guests to FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment, premium open bar, and an unforgettable evening of hope, celebration, and impact.

General Admission
$120

- Grants 1 entry to the event

Early Bird Table (8)
$900

Includes reserved seating for eight guests at FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment, premium open bar, and an inspiring evening supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer.

Individual Ticket
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants one admission to FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment by Category 6, premium open bar, inspiring program moments, and opportunities to support individuals and families impacted by cancer.

✨ VIP Individual Ticket
$225

Includes one VIP admission with early event access, preferred seating/viewing area, VIP reception access, VIP gift bag, and priority silent auction viewing.

✨ VIP Couple Ticket
$400

Includes VIP admission for two guests with early event access, preferred seating/viewing area, VIP reception access, VIP gift bags, and priority silent auction viewing.

💎 VIP Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes VIP reserved seating for eight guests with early event access, premium table placement, VIP reception access, VIP gift bags, and priority silent auction viewing.

Presenting Sponsor — $20,000 (Exclusive)
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • Premier naming recognition
  • Two VIP tables (16 guests)
  • Speaking opportunity during gala
  • Premier logo placement on all event materials
  • Full-page back cover program ad
  • Social media spotlight campaign
  • Website homepage recognition
  • Step & repeat/logo placement
  • Swag bag inclusion opportunity
Legacy Sponsor — $10,000
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • One VIP table
  • Prominent logo placement
  • Stage recognition
  • Full-page program ad
  • Website and social media recognition
Hope Sponsor — $5,000
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved table for 8
  • Logo on event signage
  • Half-page program ad
  • Social media recognition
Thrive Sponsor — $2,500
$2,500
  • 4 gala tickets
  • Logo recognition
  • Program listing
  • Social Media recognition
Warrior Sponsor — $1,000
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 gala tickets
  • Name recognition in event program
  • Social Media Recognition
Open Bar Sponsor — $10,000
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 VIP Table- Exclusive recognition associated with the gala’s premium open bar experience, including branded signage and featured event recognition.

Entertainment Sponsor — $7,500
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 VIP Tickets- Presented alongside live entertainment by Category 6.

Cocktail Sponsor- $5,000
$150

Featured recognition at cocktail and bar areas with potential signature drink branding opportunities.

Cancer Thriver Sponsor- $150
$150

• Provide free gala tickets for a cancer survivor
• Recognition in program & social media as a Cancer Thriver Sponsor

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