Thriver Gala 2026

About this event
Grants one admission to FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment by Category 6, premium open bar, inspiring program moments, and opportunities to support individuals and families impacted by cancer.
Grants admission for two guests to FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment, premium open bar, and an unforgettable evening of hope, celebration, and impact.
- Grants 1 entry to the event
Includes reserved seating for eight guests at FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment, premium open bar, and an inspiring evening supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer.
Grants one admission to FLAW’s 2026 Annual Charity Gala featuring live entertainment by Category 6, premium open bar, inspiring program moments, and opportunities to support individuals and families impacted by cancer.
Includes one VIP admission with early event access, preferred seating/viewing area, VIP reception access, VIP gift bag, and priority silent auction viewing.
Includes VIP admission for two guests with early event access, preferred seating/viewing area, VIP reception access, VIP gift bags, and priority silent auction viewing.
Includes VIP reserved seating for eight guests with early event access, premium table placement, VIP reception access, VIP gift bags, and priority silent auction viewing.
1 VIP Table- Exclusive recognition associated with the gala’s premium open bar experience, including branded signage and featured event recognition.
4 VIP Tickets- Presented alongside live entertainment by Category 6.
Featured recognition at cocktail and bar areas with potential signature drink branding opportunities.
• Provide free gala tickets for a cancer survivor
• Recognition in program & social media as a Cancer Thriver Sponsor
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