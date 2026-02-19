Register for the October Thriver Parade AND help someone else attend! Your $75 registration includes your own participation ($25) plus a $50 contribution toward another cancer survivor or thriver who cannot afford to attend. The October Thriver Parade celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honors all individuals thriving through health challenges. Your generosity ensures our community of thrivers is accessible to all, regardless of financial circumstances. What's Included: - Your event registration ($50) - Parade participation and celebration access - Wellness workshops and educational materials - Entertainment and community connections - $25 scholarship contribution to help another thriver attend Registration fee: $75 ($50 for you + $25 pay-it-forward). ADY Life Center has applied for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EIN: 41-3716948. The $25 scholarship portion may be tax-deductible. "Ain't Dead Yet. You're Thriving." - Together, we ensure no one is left behind.