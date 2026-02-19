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Register for the October Thriver Parade, a joyful public celebration honoring breast cancer survivors and all individuals thriving through health and life challenges. Join us during Breast Cancer Awareness Month for a powerful community event that moves beyond awareness to celebration, connection, and support. What's Included: - Full parade participation (walk, roll, or cheer) - Thriver story sharing opportunities (video booth and live) - Live music and entertainment - Free wellness materials and take-home guides - Photo opportunities and celebration activities - Connection with supportive community of thrivers Event Location: [Parade Route - Details provided upon registration] All abilities welcome. Registration Fee: $50 Can't afford the fee? No one is turned away. Want to help others attend? Consider our "Pay It Forward" options ($75 or $150). ADY Life Center has applied to be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EIN: 41-3716948. "Ain't Dead Yet. You're Thriving."
Register for the October Thriver Parade AND help someone else attend! Your $75 registration includes your own participation ($25) plus a $50 contribution toward another cancer survivor or thriver who cannot afford to attend. The October Thriver Parade celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honors all individuals thriving through health challenges. Your generosity ensures our community of thrivers is accessible to all, regardless of financial circumstances. What's Included: - Your event registration ($50) - Parade participation and celebration access - Wellness workshops and educational materials - Entertainment and community connections - $25 scholarship contribution to help another thriver attend Registration fee: $75 ($50 for you + $25 pay-it-forward). ADY Life Center has applied for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EIN: 41-3716948. The $25 scholarship portion may be tax-deductible. "Ain't Dead Yet. You're Thriving." - Together, we ensure no one is left behind.
Register for the October Thriver Parade AND sponsor two other thrivers! Your $150 registration includes your own participation ($25) plus FIVE additional registrations for cancer survivors or thrivers who cannot afford to attend. The October Thriver Parade celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honors all individuals thriving through health challenges. Your generosity creates ripples of impact - bringing three people to the parade instead of one. What's Included: - Your event registration ($50) - Parade participation and celebration access - Wellness workshops and educational materials - Entertainment and community connections - Full payment for 2 additional participants ($100) - Recognition as a Pay It Forward Champion (if desired) Registration fee: $150 ($50 for you + $100 scholarships for 2 others) ADY Life Centerhas applied for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EIN: 41-3716948. The $100 scholarship portion may be tax-deductible. "Ain't Dead Yet. You're Thriving." - Your generosity helps three thrivers celebrate together!
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