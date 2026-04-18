Thrive's 2026 Online Auction Collection 2

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🏞️ Escape to the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a luxurious stay in Sunriver, nestled within the breathtaking Deschutes National Forest.
Just 25 minutes from Bend, this brand-new, stunning home offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and outdoor adventure. Located in the private, gated resort community of Caldera Springs, this spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath retreat comfortably sleeps up to 12 guests—ideal for families or group getaways. Step outside and you’ll find endless opportunities for exploration, from scenic biking trails to picturesque hiking paths right at your doorstep.
Caldera Springs Resort offers many amenities including pools, dining and fitness centers, plus privileged access to everything at Sunriver Resort.
For winter enthusiasts, Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort is just a short 20–30 minute drive away (weather dependent), making this the perfect home base for a ski weekend or snowy escape.
Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a little of both, this Sunriver getaway delivers an unforgettable experience in one of Oregon’s most beautiful destinations.
Home pictures: https://vacation-rentals.sunriverresort.com/vrp/unit/56313_Mirror_Rock_Loop-902-15
Caldera Springs Resort : https://calderasprings.com/sunriver-vacation-rentals/
Sunriver Resort: www.sunriverresort.com
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Treat yourself or someone special to the perfect blend of beauty and indulgence. Whether it’s a thoughtful gift or a day of self-love, this bundle is all about slowing down, feeling refreshed, and enjoying life’s little luxuries.
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Grab your friends or family members and head for an hour of pickleball FUN at Carlsbad's Rally House Pickleball Club!
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Step into iconic Palm Springs style with this stunning mid-century modern escape in the heart of Twin Palms ✨🌴
This original butterfly-roof Alexander Construction home is the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern comfort. Featuring 3 bedrooms (sleeps 6–8) and 2 baths, the home showcases brand-new terrazzo floors and thoughtfully designed spaces throughout.
Unwind in your own private backyard oasis for four nights —complete with a sparkling pool and relaxing hot tub—ideal for soaking up the desert sun or enjoying peaceful evenings under the stars.
Located just a short stroll from the trendy Ace Hotel and beloved Koffi Coffee, you’ll be perfectly positioned to enjoy the best of Palm Springs.
Starting bid
Super Rad Skateboard Collector’s Item!!
Own a true piece of skateboarding history with this exclusive, limited-edition Powell-Peralta skate deck, signed by “The Original Bones Brigade” —
Whether you’re a serious collector, a lifelong skate fan, or looking for a standout display piece, this is a rare opportunity to own an iconic piece of skate legacy.
This highly collectible deck includes a tamper-proof hologram and unique production number, perfectly matched to its authenticity sticker, ensuring its provenance and rarity.
Starting bid
Make Thrive's promotion/graduation even more memorable 🎓✨
Give your family the best seats in the house —six front-row tickets to Thrive’s promotion/graduation ceremony. No early arrivals, no saving seats, and no scrambling—your spots are reserved and waiting for you.
Enjoy every smile, every step, and every proud moment up close as your student crosses the stage. From this prime vantage point, you won’t miss a thing.
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Treat your pup to the ultimate refresh with this all-in-one dog hygiene package! This package includes a bath, ear cleaning, nail clipping, and teeth brushing—everything your pup needs to be clean and healthy.
https://www.scenthound.com/san-diego-carmel-valley
Starting bid
3 Open Gym Sessions at North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids!
Open gym is a supervised gymnastics session where students can explore skills of their choice in a safe, structured environment. Our certified coaches are on the floor to ensure proper safety and offer guidance as needed.
https://www.gyminnykids.com/carlsbad-home
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Pizza Night, Covered 🍕
Enjoy not one, but two $25 gift cards to Flippin' Pizza!
Known for their authentic New York-style pizza, crispy thin crust, and high-quality ingredients, Flippin’ Pizza is a go-to spot for a casual, delicious meal. Whether you're grabbing a quick slice, feeding the family, or planning a laid-back night with friends, this $50 total value has you covered.
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique tasting experience with a Mead Flight for Two at Meadiocrity Mead! Plus 20% off of purchase made during the visit.
Meadiocrity Mead produces award winning mead in San Diego focusing on a unique Bee-to-Bottle approach. Mead, also known as honey wine, is an ancient beverage made from fermented honey and water.
By partnering with local San Diego farmers and ranchers, they source unique nectar profiles that result in truly one-of-a-kind flavors.
A perfect outing for anyone looking to sip something different and experience a true taste of local craftsmanship!
https://www.meadiocritymead.com/
Starting bid
Escape to the beach with this incredible Encinitas getaway—perfect for your own staycation or a memorable retreat for family and friends.
This charming single-family home is ideally located just steps from Moonlight Beach and a short stroll to downtown Encinitas, putting the best of coastal living right at your fingertips—no car needed.
Whether you're planning a relaxing escape or a fun-filled coastal adventure, this home delivers the best of both worlds.
No blackout dates—plan your getaway on your schedule!
Check out the home here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1427031545705717312?source_impression_id=p3_1776653953_P3QSxKr5DjUbzPHN
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Score the ultimate VIP treatment with FREE pizza every month on Pizza Day—plus the best perk of all… you get to skip the line every single time. No waiting, just straight to the slices!
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Enjoy a beautifully curated luxury picnic experience for up to 10 guests. This fully styled setup includes low-profile picnic tables, elegant place settings, rugs, comfortable seating, and thoughtfully designed centerpieces—complete with refined, curated details throughout.
$500 Value
www.instagram.com/kendallgracecollective/
by Thrive parent, Lori Jillson 🌻
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Hit the beach in style! This laid-back coastal package includes:
Perfect for surfers, beach lovers, or anyone chasing those endless summer vibes.
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Protect Your Children. Secure Your Family's Future.
This is one of those things every parent knows they should do - and they put it off. Ensure your children are cared for by those you trust, and your assets pass as you intend!
Personalized Estate Planning Package Includes:
www.californiaestateswillsandtrusts.com
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Get ready for the perfect day out with this all-in-one Family Fun Pack!
Start with 5 mini golf passes to Pelly’s Mini Golf in Del Mar, where you’ll enjoy a playful course filled with ocean-themed fun for all ages.
Then refuel with 2 entrées plus chips & queso at Chipotle.
Top it all off with a sweet treat using a $25 gift card to NuYo Frozen Yogurt, where everyone can create their own perfect dessert.
Starting bid
Need an escape to the fresh Big Bear Lake air? Here is your chance...with a $100 gift card for lunch/dinner included from local favorite spot, Tropicali!
Welcome to Walnut Cabin, which features 3 bedrooms (sleeps 10), 2.5 baths and only minutes from town! This upscale getaway will leave you breathless & living in style! Spend a day on the mountain or lake and return to your private lodge designed for entertaining. You won't miss a thing in the fully equipped kitchen and open floor plan perfectly curated for spending quality time! The game room and entertainment center is a perfect hub for family game night. The backyard provides a private retreat for soaking in the Jacuzzi or playing horseshoes + corn hole under the tall pines!
Starting bid
Have you been wanting to go fishing out on the ocean? This is your chance. Enjoy this trip with you and three of your favorite people. The 2026 fishing season is already underway. Let’s go! Depending on your experience level and your desire for adventure, we can cater this trip to whatever your group is looking to do. We can fish in the bay for an easy relaxing day, or we can head offshore to target the local pelagic species.
www.instagram.com/therealartemisadventures/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyYcv9B7yzTDAJA8JEykJLw
Starting bid
Calling all Thrive Kinder families!
Here’s a special opportunity your Kinder won’t want to miss—an unforgettable afternoon with everyone’s favorite kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Heggie! 💕
A fun ice cream outing at McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams at The Forum Carlsbad—plus your child gets to bring a friend to share in the sweetness!
Spending time with a beloved teacher outside the classroom is truly a dream come true—and this is a memory your kinder will cherish.
Date to be mutually agreed upon between the winning bidders (3 total) and Mrs. Heggie.
Starting bid
Calling all Thrive Kinder families!
Here’s a special opportunity your Kinder won’t want to miss—an unforgettable afternoon with everyone’s favorite kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Heggie! 💕
A fun ice cream outing at McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams at The Forum Carlsbad—plus your child gets to bring a friend to share in the sweetness!
Spending time with a beloved teacher outside the classroom is truly a dream come true—and this is a memory your kinder will cherish.
Date to be mutually agreed upon between the winning bidders (3 total) and Mrs. Heggie.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!