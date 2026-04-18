Thrive's 2026 Online Auction Collection 2

🏞️ Escape to the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a luxurious stay in Sunriver, nestled within the breathtaking Deschutes National Forest.





Just 25 minutes from Bend, this brand-new, stunning home offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and outdoor adventure. Located in the private, gated resort community of Caldera Springs, this spacious 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath retreat comfortably sleeps up to 12 guests—ideal for families or group getaways. Step outside and you’ll find endless opportunities for exploration, from scenic biking trails to picturesque hiking paths right at your doorstep.





Caldera Springs Resort offers many amenities including pools, dining and fitness centers, plus privileged access to everything at Sunriver Resort.





For winter enthusiasts, Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort is just a short 20–30 minute drive away (weather dependent), making this the perfect home base for a ski weekend or snowy escape.





Whether you're seeking adventure, relaxation, or a little of both, this Sunriver getaway delivers an unforgettable experience in one of Oregon’s most beautiful destinations.

Duration of Stay : 5 nights

Not available : July, August, and Christmas

Availability based on website calendar

Value ranges from $5000 - $8500, depending on time of year

Home pictures: https://vacation-rentals.sunriverresort.com/vrp/unit/56313_Mirror_Rock_Loop-902-15





Caldera Springs Resort : https://calderasprings.com/sunriver-vacation-rentals/





Sunriver Resort: www.sunriverresort.com







