Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

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Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

About this event

Thriving Artist Program 2026 Spring Showcase

2788 N Seward Meridian Pkwy

Wasilla, AK 99654, USA

I'm here for the Party!
Pay what you can

Saturday May 16th

I am coming at 3 and am staying all day. I want to see it all!

Stories from Seuss and Game of Myths (Friday Class)
Pay what you can

Saturday May 16th

3pm-5pm Fun stories and cute kids. Seussical characters sing and dance and Mythical Gods compete for the ultimate prize.

Game of Myths (Monday class)
Pay what you can

FRIDAY May 15th

7:30-9 pm Mythical Gods compete for the ultimate prize.

Just the Dancing Please
Pay what you can

Saturday May 16th

5pm-6pm All dancing all the time. Sure to have you grooving in your seats.

Scenes and Songs
Pay what you can

Saturday May 16th

6-8 pm Our teen classes are diving a little deeper with monologues and songs that explore more advanced themes and big emotions.

Add a donation for Mat-Su Community Theatre Arts

$

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