Thriving Artist Program 2026 Spring Showcase

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About this event
Saturday May 16th
I am coming at 3 and am staying all day. I want to see it all!
Saturday May 16th
3pm-5pm Fun stories and cute kids. Seussical characters sing and dance and Mythical Gods compete for the ultimate prize.
FRIDAY May 15th
7:30-9 pm Mythical Gods compete for the ultimate prize.
Saturday May 16th
5pm-6pm All dancing all the time. Sure to have you grooving in your seats.
Saturday May 16th
6-8 pm Our teen classes are diving a little deeper with monologues and songs that explore more advanced themes and big emotions.
$
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