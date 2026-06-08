A golden phoenix silhouette frames a blue background with event details for "Thriving Beyond Survival," a luncheon for burn survivors and caregivers, featuring three speakers and event information.
Burn Survivors Of New England

Hosted by

Burn Survivors Of New England

About this event

Thriving Beyond Survival A Burn Survivor & Caregiver Luncheon

Westin Hotel

70 3rd Ave, Waltham, MA 02451, USA

General Admission
$65
This ticket grants entry to the Burn Survivors of New England Luncheon, including a full meal, guest speaker presentations, and an opportunity to connect with the burn survivor community. All proceeds from ticket sales support scholarships and outreach programs for burn survivors.
Burn Survivor Complimentary Admission
Pay what you can

This complimentary ticket is reserved for individuals who have experienced a burn injury. Although there is no cost to attend, registration is required so we can ensure an accurate guest count for seating and meal planning. If your plans change and you are no longer able to attend, please let us know so we may offer your seat to another member of the burn community.

Caregiver / Support Person Ticket
Pay what you can

This ticket is intended for one caregiver or support person accompanying a burn survivor. Registration helps us ensure an accurate guest count for seating and meal planning. If your plans change, please let us know so we may offer your seat to another guest.

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