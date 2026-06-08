Thriving Beyond Survival A Burn Survivor & Caregiver Luncheon

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About this event
This complimentary ticket is reserved for individuals who have experienced a burn injury. Although there is no cost to attend, registration is required so we can ensure an accurate guest count for seating and meal planning. If your plans change and you are no longer able to attend, please let us know so we may offer your seat to another member of the burn community.
This ticket is intended for one caregiver or support person accompanying a burn survivor. Registration helps us ensure an accurate guest count for seating and meal planning. If your plans change, please let us know so we may offer your seat to another guest.
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