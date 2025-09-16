Sales closed

TTWS Silent Auction

One week of Summer Camp at Jami Masters School of Dance item
One week of Summer Camp at Jami Masters School of Dance
$250

Starting bid

One week enrollment in any of the highly sought after themed camps offered at JMSD this summer!

Mother Hats Bundle item

Mother Hats Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Sweatshirt, hat, and socks bundle. Mother hats is a movement dedicated to empowering mothers and reminding them of their incredible strength. In a world where mothers often juggle countless responsibilities with grace and grit, Mother Hats offers a moment of recognition and appreciation. https://motherhats.com/

In-Home Guitar, Piano, or Voice Lessons from BOLD MUSIC item
In-Home Guitar, Piano, or Voice Lessons from BOLD MUSIC
$250

Starting bid

Learn from the pros at Bold Music! Includes 30-minute lessons for 8 consecutive weeks for one student, or 4 consecutive weeks for two students in the same household.

Round of Golf and Lunch at Augusta Country Club item
Round of Golf and Lunch at Augusta Country Club
$350

Starting bid

18 holes of golf followed by lunch at the gorgeous Augusta Country Club! To be scheduled at any time mutually agreed upon by the winner and our very own Michael Smith.

Two Day Passes at the White Water Center item
Two Day Passes at the White Water Center
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy TWO adventure-filled day passes to the Whitewater Center.

Passes do not expire; however, it’s requested that they be used within 12 months.


One hour family photo session with Good Day W. Fay item


One hour family photo session with Good Day W. Fay
$300

Starting bid

One hour family photo session with the AMAZING team behind Julia Fay Photography - Good Day With Fay.

6 Suite Tickets to a Charlotte Hornets Game item
6 Suite Tickets to a Charlotte Hornets Game
$700

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of a Charlotte Hornets game in style! This package includes 6 center-court suite tickets to a mutually agreed-upon game during the 2025–2026 season at the Spectrum Center, complete with food and beverage service.

6 Suite Tickets to a Carolina Panthers or Charlotte FC Game item
6 Suite Tickets to a Carolina Panthers or Charlotte FC Game
$700

Starting bid

Experience game day in style with 6 suite tickets at Bank of America Stadium for your choice of a Carolina Panthers or Charlotte FC game (mutually agreed upon). Enjoy premium food and beverage service as you take in the action from one of the best seats in the house!

Condo in the Gorgeous Rumbling Bald Community on Lake Lure item

Condo in the Gorgeous Rumbling Bald Community on Lake Lure
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy a three-night summer getaway in a beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo nestled within the Rumbling Bald community, Lake Lure’s idyllic haven for outdoor adventure and relaxation. Your stay includes full access to all the amenities including the private beach, three pools, spa and sauna, water sports, golf courses, restaurants, and more! Link to condo is below:

https://www.rumblingbaldlodging.com/vacation-rental-home.asp?PageDataID=126084

SydSauce & SydSalt Bundle item


SydSauce & SydSalt Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Bundle of 2 oils, 3 salts, and salt spoon. These truffle-packed condiments turn every meal into a gourmet experience. Eggs, veggies, pasta, popcorn—you name it, SydSauce and SydSalt make it drool-wothy. https://sydplayeat.com/

6 Front Row Seats to the TTWS Christmas Show item
6 Front Row Seats to the TTWS Christmas Show
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 reserved front row seats to see your child perform in the TTWS Christmas show! (1/2)

6 Front Row Seats to the TTWS Christmas Show item
6 Front Row Seats to the TTWS Christmas Show
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 reserved front row seats to see your child perform in the TTWS Christmas show this December! (2/2)

6 Front Row Seats to TTWS Moving Up Ceremony item
6 Front Row Seats to TTWS Moving Up Ceremony
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 reserved seats to the TTWS moving up ceremony for 4's and TK in May 2026! (set 1/2)

6 Front Row Seats to TTWS Moving Up Ceremony item
6 Front Row Seats to TTWS Moving Up Ceremony
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 reserved seats to the TTWS moving up ceremony for 4's and TK in May 2026! (set 2/2)

Wellness Package item

Wellness Package
$170

Starting bid

Welcome to Charlotte Lifestyle Medicine - where we integrate whole body wellness through manual therapy, dry needling, muscle re-education, with lifestyle management and habit transformation. In addition to an initial evaluation ($190 value), you will receive a private yoga class for you and two friends ($150 value)! Tailored to your needs and goals, CLM is your partner in wellness. Owned & operated by Rachel Gorman, PT, DPT in the beautiful Elizabeth neighborhood. https://www.charlottelifestylemedicine.com/

Seasonal Planter Arrangement by Lauren Mackin Outdoor Design item


Seasonal Planter Arrangement by Lauren Mackin Outdoor Design
$250

Starting bid

This item includes Seasonal planter arrangements by Lauren Mackin of Lauren Mackin Outdoor Design for 2 of your pre-existing medium-large urns or planters. Your choice of either a winter/holiday installation or a Spring/Summer planting. Package includes an on-site consultation to discuss details and style preferences, up to $250 in plants & materials, and labor to install (no clean-up or removal).

Interior Design Consultation with Kade Barker Designs item


Interior Design Consultation with Kade Barker Designs
$200

Starting bid

Transform your space with a personalized 1–2 hour in-home consultation from Kade Barker Designs. Kade will help you explore ideas and provide professional advice for any updates you’ve been dreaming about. Plus, if you move forward with design plans, you’ll enjoy 25% off the design fee!

Woo Skincare and Cosmetic Basket item
Woo Skincare and Cosmetic Basket
$150

Starting bid

This Woo gift bag is packed with amazing goodies! Inside you’ll find a rose gold aluminum and ceramic 2" round styling brush, Elta MD Amino Acid Foaming Cleanser, Bobbi Brown Smoothing Serum, SkinCeuticals Vitamin C Serum, La Mer Moisturizing Cream, Ilia Lip Pencil, Chantecaille Eye Duet — and so much more!

Newborn Care item
Newborn Care
$200

Starting bid

Two nights (12 hr max) of specialized newborn care + newborn essentials basket. Must be consecutive nights Monday to Friday in 2026. Baby(s) need to be 0-3 months at the time of service. Must live local to TTWS.

Carpool For A Two's Class Member With An Older Sibling item
Carpool For A Two's Class Member With An Older Sibling
$100

Starting bid

Let your Two's Class child join an older sibling for carpool DAILY starting in January 2026 until the end of the year!

