THS 2026 Houston Tryouts (copy)

Come join one of the best basketball organizations in the Houston, Cypress, Katy & surrounding areas. 10+ tournaments, elite coaching, and developing. MAXIMUM EXPOSURE with college colleges. We have consistently put girls in D1 colleges over the last two years! Our girls get better and we deliver results.

Come join one of the best basketball organizations in the Houston, Cypress, Katy & surrounding areas. 10+ tournaments, elite coaching, and developing. MAXIMUM EXPOSURE with college colleges. We have consistently put girls in D1 colleges over the last two years! Our girls get better and we deliver results.

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