Windmore Center for the Arts, Inc.

Hosted by

Windmore Center for the Arts, Inc.

About this event

Thumbelina

305 S Main St

Culpeper, VA 22701, USA

General Admission - ages 3 & up
Free

Entry begins at 6:00 PM.
Seating is first come, first served entry.

Important:

  • Ages 3+ require a free ticket.
    Ages 2 & under are admitted free as lap children and do not need a ticket. For safety and space limitations, strollers and car seats are not permitted inside the theater.
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