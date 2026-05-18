Thumbelina

Entry begins at 6:00 PM. Seating is first come, first served entry.
Important:
Ages 3+ require a free ticket. Ages 2 & under are admitted free as lap children and do not need a ticket. For safety and space limitations, strollers and car seats are not permitted inside the theater.
Entry begins at 6:00 PM. Seating is first come, first served entry.
Important:
Ages 3+ require a free ticket. Ages 2 & under are admitted free as lap children and do not need a ticket. For safety and space limitations, strollers and car seats are not permitted inside the theater.
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