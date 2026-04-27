Team Thunder Lab's Fundraiser Raffle

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This amazing package is valued at $990! Do not need to be present to win!
https://www.lowes.com/pd/Charbroil-Performance-Series-Black-4-Burner-Liquid-Propane-Gas-Grill/5016613457
https://www.homedepot.com/p/StyleWell-Amberview-6-Piece-Sling-Folding-Outdoor-Dining-Set-with-Umbrella-FDS50285C-ST5/335596849
https://www.niteowlbackroom.com/
*The fine print: While winner does not need to be present to win, winner must pickup the package on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2026 or prize will be forfeited. Located near Albertson's in Kalispell. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you. Please be prepared to load and haul. Two people and a truck and/or trailer is recommended. The following items are large and heavy. The patio set is new in box (does not include an umbrella base); box is approx 4x3' and weighs just shy of 100#. The grill has been fully assembled by Lowe's (does not come with a propane tank). The fire ring is approx 1.5' tall and 3' in diameter. Delivery is available within a 50 mile radius of Kalispell, for a minimal fee based on fuel/mileage.*
This awesome package is valued at $1237! Do not need to be present to win!
https://www.yeti.com/coolers/hard-coolers/tundra/tundra-105.html
https://greatnorthernresort.com/glacier-park-rafting/half-day-rafting/
https://www.galaxyglassmt.com/service-page/torch-working-101-everyone-s-first-class?referral=service_list_widget
https://www.swanmountainglacier.com/
https://parkprovisionsglacier.com/
https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/kalispell
https://normssodafountain.com/#norms-soda-fountain
*The fine print: While winner does not need to be present to win, winner must pickup the package on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2026 or prize will be forfeited. Located near Albertson's in Kalispell. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you.*
*16+ recommended age for class
**Must be 21 for Mimosa, a substitution is available.
Packed with fun for the whole family & valued at $1003! Do not need to be present to win!
https://www.homedepot.com/p/HDX-Kids-1-Piece-Almond-and-Bronze-Resin-Top-Portable-Indoor-Outdoor-Folding-Picnic-Table-Seats-4-THD-36INKPT-AMBZ-21VN/335979572
https://www.huhot.com/location/kalispell-mt/
https://www.stumptowniceden.org/public-skate
https://rockfishclimbing.com/day/
https://www.jerseyboyswhitefish.com/
https://goatsofglacier.com/montana-farm-tours/
https://normssodafountain.com/#norms-soda-fountain
https://www.mackenzieriverpizza.com/
https://www.niteowlbackroom.com/
*The fine print: While the winner does not need to be present to win, winner must pickup the package on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2026 or prizes will be forfeited. Located near Albertson's in Kalispell. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you.*
Must be 18+ and pass background check to receive prize. Do not need to be present to win! $30 gets you 6 chances to win this versatile .22! No limit on ticket sales.
Rifle is new in box and valued @ approx $400. Courtesy of Carquest.
"The Ruger 10/22 Carbine is a semi-auto .22 LR rifle renowned for its reliability, accuracy, and versatility. Featuring an 18.5-inch cold hammer-forged barrel and stainless, clear-matte finish, this rifle delivers durability while maintaining the classic performance of the 10/22 platform."
*The fine print: While the winner does not need to be present to win, the winner MUST be 18+ years of age and pass a background check. Transfer takes place at Carquest in Columbia Falls and must occur within 30 days (by June 15). If age 18-20, there may be up to a 3-day hold/wait time, if 21+ transfer can be day-of, after passing the background check. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you.*
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