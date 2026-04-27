Team Thunder Lab's Fundraiser Raffle

This awesome package is valued at $1237! Do not need to be present to win!

Yeti Tundra 105 compliments of Murdoch's

1/2 day scenic or whitewater float for 2 from Great Northern Raft

$100 gift card courtesy of North Fork Pizza

Glass-blowing 101 class* for 2 from Galaxy Glass

2 hr GNP trail ride for 1 from Swan Mountain Outfitters

Pie basket & Opera Prima mimosa** from Park Provisions Glacier

$30 gift card from Natural Grocers

Waterproof phone sleeve from Norm's Soda Fountain





https://www.yeti.com/coolers/hard-coolers/tundra/tundra-105.html

https://www.murdochs.com/





https://greatnorthernresort.com/glacier-park-rafting/half-day-rafting/





https://northforkpizza.com/





https://www.galaxyglassmt.com/service-page/torch-working-101-everyone-s-first-class?referral=service_list_widget





https://www.swanmountainglacier.com/





https://parkprovisionsglacier.com/





https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/kalispell





https://normssodafountain.com/#norms-soda-fountain





*The fine print: While winner does not need to be present to win, winner must pickup the package on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2026 or prize will be forfeited. Located near Albertson's in Kalispell. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you.*

*16+ recommended age for class

**Must be 21 for Mimosa, a substitution is available.







