Montana Robotics Alliance

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Montana Robotics Alliance

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Team Thunder Lab's Fundraiser Raffle

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$

BACKYARD GRILLIN' - Single ticket
$10

This amazing package is valued at $990! Do not need to be present to win!

  • Char-broil 4 burner gas grill courtesy of Lowe's
  • StyleWell Patio set compliments of Home Depot
  • Fire ring with decorative punch outs from Pacific Steel & Recycling
  • Hanging basket from Plant Land
  • Gardening prize basket from Columbia Falls ACE
  • Rained out? $100 Famous Dave's gift card
  • BBQ rub & $30 gift certificate from The Nite Owl & Back Room


https://www.lowes.com/pd/Charbroil-Performance-Series-Black-4-Burner-Liquid-Propane-Gas-Grill/5016613457


https://www.homedepot.com/p/StyleWell-Amberview-6-Piece-Sling-Folding-Outdoor-Dining-Set-with-Umbrella-FDS50285C-ST5/335596849


https://www.plant-land.com/


https://www.famousdaves.com/


https://www.niteowlbackroom.com/


*The fine print: While winner does not need to be present to win, winner must pickup the package on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2026 or prize will be forfeited. Located near Albertson's in Kalispell. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you. Please be prepared to load and haul. Two people and a truck and/or trailer is recommended. The following items are large and heavy. The patio set is new in box (does not include an umbrella base); box is approx 4x3' and weighs just shy of 100#. The grill has been fully assembled by Lowe's (does not come with a propane tank). The fire ring is approx 1.5' tall and 3' in diameter. Delivery is available within a 50 mile radius of Kalispell, for a minimal fee based on fuel/mileage.*


YETI FOR ADVENTURE - Single ticket
$10

This awesome package is valued at $1237! Do not need to be present to win!

  • Yeti Tundra 105 compliments of Murdoch's
  • 1/2 day scenic or whitewater float for 2 from Great Northern Raft
  • $100 gift card courtesy of North Fork Pizza
  • Glass-blowing 101 class* for 2 from Galaxy Glass
  • 2 hr GNP trail ride for 1 from Swan Mountain Outfitters
  • Pie basket & Opera Prima mimosa** from Park Provisions Glacier
  • $30 gift card from Natural Grocers
  • Waterproof phone sleeve from Norm's Soda Fountain


https://www.yeti.com/coolers/hard-coolers/tundra/tundra-105.html

https://www.murdochs.com/


https://greatnorthernresort.com/glacier-park-rafting/half-day-rafting/


https://northforkpizza.com/


https://www.galaxyglassmt.com/service-page/torch-working-101-everyone-s-first-class?referral=service_list_widget


https://www.swanmountainglacier.com/


https://parkprovisionsglacier.com/


https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/kalispell


https://normssodafountain.com/#norms-soda-fountain


*The fine print: While winner does not need to be present to win, winner must pickup the package on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2026 or prize will be forfeited. Located near Albertson's in Kalispell. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you.*

*16+ recommended age for class

**Must be 21 for Mimosa, a substitution is available.



FAMILY FUN - Single ticket
$10

Packed with fun for the whole family & valued at $1003! Do not need to be present to win!

  • 4 day passes compliments of Big Sky Waterpark
  • 10-day punchcard from RockFish Climbing & Fitness
  • $100 gift card courtesy of HuHot Mongolian Grill
  • 4 passes with skate rental from Stumptown Ice Den
  • $50 gift card courtesy of Jersey Boys Pizzeria
  • Family VIP Pass from Goats of Glacier
  • HDX Kids Picnic Table courtesy of Home Depot
  • Goody bag and $20 gift card from Norm's Soda Fountain
  • Goodies and $25 gift card from Stumptown Snowboards
  • $50 gift card from Mackenzie River Pizza
  • Goody basket from Montana Coffee Traders
  • $30 gift certificate from The Back Room & Nite Owl
  • 4 free personal pizza cards from MOD Pizza
  • $20 gift card from Cold Stone Creamery

https://bigskywp.com/


https://www.homedepot.com/p/HDX-Kids-1-Piece-Almond-and-Bronze-Resin-Top-Portable-Indoor-Outdoor-Folding-Picnic-Table-Seats-4-THD-36INKPT-AMBZ-21VN/335979572


https://www.huhot.com/location/kalispell-mt/


https://www.stumptowniceden.org/public-skate


https://rockfishclimbing.com/day/


https://www.jerseyboyswhitefish.com/


https://goatsofglacier.com/montana-farm-tours/


https://normssodafountain.com/#norms-soda-fountain


https://www.mackenzieriverpizza.com/


https://coffeetraders.com/


https://www.niteowlbackroom.com/


*The fine print: While the winner does not need to be present to win, winner must pickup the package on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2026 or prizes will be forfeited. Located near Albertson's in Kalispell. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you.*


RUGER 10/22 LR RIFLE - 6 tickets
$30

Must be 18+ and pass background check to receive prize. Do not need to be present to win! $30 gets you 6 chances to win this versatile .22! No limit on ticket sales.


Rifle is new in box and valued @ approx $400. Courtesy of Carquest.


"The Ruger 10/22 Carbine is a semi-auto .22 LR rifle renowned for its reliability, accuracy, and versatility. Featuring an 18.5-inch cold hammer-forged barrel and stainless, clear-matte finish, this rifle delivers durability while maintaining the classic performance of the 10/22 platform."


*The fine print: While the winner does not need to be present to win, the winner MUST be 18+ years of age and pass a background check. Transfer takes place at Carquest in Columbia Falls and must occur within 30 days (by June 15). If age 18-20, there may be up to a 3-day hold/wait time, if 21+ transfer can be day-of, after passing the background check. Winner will be notified by phone and/or email post-drawing May 16 with info provided at checkout. Please be sure to provide the best ways to reach you.*


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!