Thurgood Marshall Bar Association Foundation’s 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Scholarship Brunch

* 8 tickets to brunch* Firm/company logo displayed prominently on promotion materials and TMBA website as title sponsor * Preferential seating close to stage * On stage recognition at scholarship brunch and table signage * Premium sponsor gift

* 8 tickets to brunch* Firm/company logo displayed prominently on promotion materials and TMBA website as title sponsor * Preferential seating close to stage * On stage recognition at scholarship brunch and table signage * Premium sponsor gift

More details...