Thurgood Marshall Bar Association Foundation’s 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Scholarship Brunch

* 8 tickets to brunch* Firm/company logo displayed prominently on promotion materials and TMBA website as title sponsor * Preferential seating close to stage * On stage recognition at scholarship brunch and table signage * Premium sponsor gift
* 8 tickets to brunch* Firm/company logo displayed prominently on promotion materials and TMBA website as title sponsor * Preferential seating close to stage * On stage recognition at scholarship brunch and table signage * Premium sponsor gift
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*6 tickets to brunch *Firm/company logo displayed on promotion materials and TMBA website * Recognition at brunch and table signage at event * Premium Sponsor gift
*6 tickets to brunch *Firm/company logo displayed on promotion materials and TMBA website * Recognition at brunch and table signage at event * Premium Sponsor gift
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
* 4 tickets to brunch * Firm/company logo displayed on promotion materials * Recognition at brunch and table signage at event. Sponsor Gift
* 4 tickets to brunch * Firm/company logo displayed on promotion materials * Recognition at brunch and table signage at event. Sponsor Gift
Friend of TMBA Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
*2 tickets to scholarship brunch * Firm/company logo displayed on digital promotion materials
*2 tickets to scholarship brunch * Firm/company logo displayed on digital promotion materials
General Admission
$125
General Admission-Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas
General Admission-Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas
Judicial Officer/Government
$85
Government. Must be employed by a governmental agency. Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas.
Government. Must be employed by a governmental agency. Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas.
General Admission- Student
$50
General Admission - Must be enrolled in a undergraduate or law school program.
General Admission - Must be enrolled in a undergraduate or law school program.
Add a donation for Thurgood Marshall Bar Association Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!