Thurs. May 21, 2026 The Economics of the World Cup

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2222 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
If you are a member of a participating organization (see list at the bottom of the first page), please register directly with that organization to receive the discounted member registration price. If you are not a member of any of those organizations, you are welcome to register with the FACC.
This discounted pricing is available to the FACC Members, Employees of FACC Corp Member Companies, & the guests you register per person. Not sure of your membership status? Please contact [email protected] for confirmation.
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