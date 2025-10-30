Thursday 11/27 - Halal Fried Chicken

Halal Fried Chicken slider or chicken and rice bowl from Halal Fried Chicken Restaurant.
Chicken Slider : Juicy Boneless Chicken in Brioche Bun using HFC Signature Bouncer Aioli Sauce with Fries.
Chicken With Rice : Buttery flavor Basmati Rice with Juicy Flavorful Boneless Pieces of Chicken.
All lunch orders are final sale. No exchanges, refunds, or moving to another day are possible.
Halal Fried Chicken slider or chicken and rice bowl from Halal Fried Chicken Restaurant.
Chicken Slider : Juicy Boneless Chicken in Brioche Bun using HFC Signature Bouncer Aioli Sauce with Fries.
Chicken With Rice : Buttery flavor Basmati Rice with Juicy Flavorful Boneless Pieces of Chicken.
All lunch orders are final sale. No exchanges, refunds, or moving to another day are possible.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing