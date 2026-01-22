Thursday 1/29 - Halal Fried Chicken

Halal Fried Chicken slider or chicken and rice bowl from Halal Fried Chicken Restaurant.

Chicken Slider : Juicy Boneless Chicken in Brioche Bun using HFC Signature Bouncer Aioli Sauce with Fries.

Chicken With Rice : Buttery flavor Basmati Rice with Juicy Flavorful Boneless Pieces of Chicken.

All lunch orders are final sale. No exchanges, refunds, or moving to another day are possible.