Hosted by

Granada PTO

About this event

Thursday 1/29 - Halal Fried Chicken

Chicken Slider & Fries
$7.50

Halal Fried Chicken slider or chicken and rice bowl from Halal Fried Chicken Restaurant.

Chicken Slider : Juicy Boneless Chicken in Brioche Bun using HFC Signature Bouncer Aioli Sauce with Fries.

Chicken With Rice : Buttery flavor Basmati Rice with Juicy Flavorful Boneless Pieces of Chicken.

All lunch orders are final sale. No exchanges, refunds, or moving to another day are possible.

Chicken & Rice Bowl
$7.50

Halal Fried Chicken slider or chicken and rice bowl from Halal Fried Chicken Restaurant.

Chicken Slider : Juicy Boneless Chicken in Brioche Bun using HFC Signature Bouncer Aioli Sauce with Fries.

Chicken With Rice : Buttery flavor Basmati Rice with Juicy Flavorful Boneless Pieces of Chicken.

All lunch orders are final sale. No exchanges, refunds, or moving to another day are possible.

Add a donation for Granada PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!