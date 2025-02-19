Thursday Training Camp 2025

Please note that the price for our Training Camp sessions is charged on a weekly basis. This allows you to pay as you go, ensuring flexibility and convenience for all participants. Join us each week to continue your athletic development and take advantage of our expert coaching and tailored training programs. Training sessions run every Thursday from March 6th 2025 thru July 31st 2025. No refunds are given for missed sessions.
Season Pass Training Camp
$475
Unlock exclusive benefits with our Training Camp Season Pass! By purchasing a season pass, you'll gain access to all our weekly training sessions (2 included at no charge). This special offer is designed to provide maximum value, ensuring that your athletic development continues seamlessly throughout the season. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your game while saving on training costs! Season included in this price plan runs Every Thursday from March 6th 2025 thru July 31st 2025.
No refunds will be given for missed sessions.
