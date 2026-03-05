Thursday Training Camp 2026

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About this event
Please note that the price for our Training Camp sessions is charged on a weekly basis. This allows you to pay as you go, ensuring flexibility and convenience for all participants. Join us each week to continue your athletic development and take advantage of our expert coaching and tailored training programs. Training sessions run every Thursday from March 5th 2026 thru July 30th 2026. No refunds are given for missed sessions.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!