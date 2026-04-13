The Integrated Athletic Initiative

Hosted by

The Integrated Athletic Initiative

About this event

TIA Event Waitlist

Waitlist Spot For Soccer League
Free

Please note that this is a WAITLIST SPOT for this event. We will contact you if you are chosen to attend

Waitlist Spot For Basketball League
Free

Please note that this is a WAITLIST SPOT for this event. We will contact you if you are chosen to attend

Waitlist Spot For Football League
Free

Please note that this is a WAITLIST SPOT for this event. We will contact you if you are chosen to attend

Waitlist Spot For Bowling League
Free

Please note that this is a WAITLIST SPOT for this event. We will contact you if you are chosen to attend

Waitlist Spot For Track & Field League
Free

Please note that this is a WAITLIST SPOT for this event. We will contact you if you are chosen to attend

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