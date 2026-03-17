Tia Flannigan's 50 and Fabulous March 17th, 2026

Hosted by
Little Rock, AR 72212, USA
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Reserves your booking for MARCH 17th, 2026.
There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.
2 left!
There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.
2 left!
Unlimited Access to Ice Machine during your event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!