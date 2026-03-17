Arts, Absolutely!

Hosted by

Arts, Absolutely!

Tia Flannigan's 50 and Fabulous March 17th, 2026

11715 Rainwood Rd Suite A1

Little Rock, AR 72212, USA

Deposit
$150

2 left!

Reserves your booking for MARCH 17th, 2026.


There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.

B.A.X. Theater Rental Remaining Balance due
$250

2 left!

There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.

Unlimited Access to Ice Machine
$25

2 left!

Unlimited Access to Ice Machine during your event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!