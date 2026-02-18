Envision Lead Grow Inc.

Hosted by

Envision Lead Grow Inc.

About this event

Tiaras and Bowties 10th Year Anniversary Celebration

3630 Victory Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA

Diamond Sponsor Package (Naming Sponsor)
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Position your organization as the premier partner of the Gala with exclusive naming rights and maximum visibility. Includes event co-naming, premium branding across all event assets, stage remarks, social media takeover, two premium tables, full-page ad, branded display space, photo with honorees, and top-tier recognition before, during, and after the event.

Emerald Sponsor Package
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Elevate your brand with high-level visibility and engagement. Includes logo placement across event materials, verbal recognition, one table, ¾ page ad, social media feature, website recognition, recognition plaque, and inclusion in select event experiences.

Sapphire Sponsor Package
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Showcase your commitment to empowering girls and young women with strong brand presence. Includes logo recognition, verbal acknowledgment, one table, ¾ page ad, social media feature, website recognition, and inclusion in event promotions.

Topaz Sponsor Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Support the mission while gaining meaningful exposure. Includes logo placement, verbal recognition, one table, ½ page ad, social media feature, website recognition, and brand visibility during the event.

Pearl Sponsor Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Make an impact while aligning your brand with a powerful cause. Includes logo recognition, verbal acknowledgment, one table, ¼ page ad, website recognition, and inclusion in the event swag bag.

Board Member Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved for Board members to invite and host guests at the Young Girls Rule!™ Gala. Includes one table with seating for up to 10 attendees.

Hosted Community Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved for community supporters to invite and host guests at the Young Girls Rule!™ Gala. Includes one table with seating for up to 10 attendees.

General Admission Ticket
$150

This ticket purchases one (1) individual seat at the gala and is not a reserved table purchase. General Admission guests will be seated at designated General Admission tables. Seating assignments are determined by the event and specific seating requests or placement with particular guests cannot be guaranteed. Guests wishing to sit together should consider purchasing a reserved table package, subject to availability.

Reserved Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for graduating Girl Bosses, Honorees, and distinguished guests, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the Envision Lead Grow community.

Add a donation for Envision Lead Grow Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!