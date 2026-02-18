Tiaras and Bowties 10th Year Anniversary Celebration

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About this event
Position your organization as the premier partner of the Gala with exclusive naming rights and maximum visibility. Includes event co-naming, premium branding across all event assets, stage remarks, social media takeover, two premium tables, full-page ad, branded display space, photo with honorees, and top-tier recognition before, during, and after the event.
Elevate your brand with high-level visibility and engagement. Includes logo placement across event materials, verbal recognition, one table, ¾ page ad, social media feature, website recognition, recognition plaque, and inclusion in select event experiences.
Showcase your commitment to empowering girls and young women with strong brand presence. Includes logo recognition, verbal acknowledgment, one table, ¾ page ad, social media feature, website recognition, and inclusion in event promotions.
Support the mission while gaining meaningful exposure. Includes logo placement, verbal recognition, one table, ½ page ad, social media feature, website recognition, and brand visibility during the event.
Make an impact while aligning your brand with a powerful cause. Includes logo recognition, verbal acknowledgment, one table, ¼ page ad, website recognition, and inclusion in the event swag bag.
Reserved for Board members to invite and host guests at the Young Girls Rule!™ Gala. Includes one table with seating for up to 10 attendees.
Reserved for community supporters to invite and host guests at the Young Girls Rule!™ Gala. Includes one table with seating for up to 10 attendees.
This ticket purchases one (1) individual seat at the gala and is not a reserved table purchase. General Admission guests will be seated at designated General Admission tables. Seating assignments are determined by the event and specific seating requests or placement with particular guests cannot be guaranteed. Guests wishing to sit together should consider purchasing a reserved table package, subject to availability.
Reserved seating for graduating Girl Bosses, Honorees, and distinguished guests, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the Envision Lead Grow community.
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