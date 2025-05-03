Tick Borne Inc Memberships 2025

Anyone can be a Friend of Tick Borne Inc. Sign up with your email and you’ll receive our quarterly e-newsletter, event invites, and access to our online community forum. This is great for someone who wants to stay in the loop.
Supporter
$5
Renews monthly
As a Supporting Member, you’ll get the above, plus a welcome pack with a Tick Borne Inc. lime green wristband and a couple of stickers. We’ll also give you early registration to popular events (like if we have limited seats for a workshop, supporters get first dibs). It’s our way of saying thanks for the consistent help.
Advocate
$15
Renews monthly
Advocates get all of the above, plus we’ll send you a snazzy Tick Borne Inc. t-shirt (in lime green, naturally). You’ll also have opportunities to be more directly involved in planning or suggesting projects. We might have Advocate-only quarterly calls or meetups to brainstorm or get feedback on our programs.
Champion
$50
No expiration
Champions are folks or families who really want to fuel our mission. At this level, you get special recognition (if you’re okay with that – some prefer to be silent champions and that’s fine). We’ll list Champions (name or company) on our website’s Honor Roll (unless you opt out), and you’ll receive a personalized thank-you letter from Sofia and maybe even some homemade lime cookies if you’re local! Champions also have the option for a one-on-one update meeting with our team to see how their support is making a difference.
Junior Member
Free
No expiration
We especially encourage kids and teens to join our ranks. Junior Members (with parent permission) get included in our Youth Ambassador program. You’ll get a digital badge for your resume or college apps, opportunities to volunteer or lead at events, and connect with other motivated peers. This is free – we want youth involved regardless of donation ability.
