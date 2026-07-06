Ticket Block for Red Raiders at Cincinnati Football Game 10-24-26

Each ticket will be part of a seating block with other Bluegrass Chapter Alumni and Family. Seats will be in the visitor section and in the general area of other TTU fans who travel to this away game. Our group must reach a minimum order of 15 to receive this group pricing and block of seats. Our order will be secured on Monday, July 13th, the day before the CU Ticket office will begin to sell to the public. The Bluegrass Chapter uses the Zeffy event ticketing platform free of charge. At checkout, a tip may be suggested, however this can be easily edited to any amount, or zero, if you choose.