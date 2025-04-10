2025 Summer Convention

Hyannis Elks # 1549 is raffling off a book of $30 Diamond Deluxe Scratch Tickets (50 Tickets @ $30 Each) a $1,500 value. Prize value? who knows. Fun Value? Priceless. Drawing will be held at the Hyannis Elk's #1549 during the Massachusetts Summer Convention on Saturday June 7th @ 5 PM. You do not have to be present to win. Winner will be contacted that weekend. All proceeds to benefit the Hyannis Elks Programs!

