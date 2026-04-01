Tickets for 2026 Freedom Fund Banquet of the NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy may default to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. Or, you can send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714. If your guests are not all known yet, you may enter "Guest of [your name]".





Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.