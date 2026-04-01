National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Newark DE Branch 2355

Hosted by

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Newark DE Branch 2355

About this event

Tickets for 2026 Freedom Fund Banquet of the NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355

Executive Banquet & Conference Center

205 Executive Dr, Newark, DE 19702, USA

Table of 10 tickets: EARLY BIRD
$850
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy may default to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. Or, you can send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714. If your guests are not all known yet, you may enter "Guest of [your name]".


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Table of 10 tickets
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy may default to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. Or, you can send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714. If your guests are not all known yet, you may enter "Guest of [your name]".


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Individual ticket(s) EARLY BIRD
$85
Available until Jul 31

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy may default to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. Or, you can send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Individual ticket(s)
$100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy because it is free to us. The tip/service fee to Zeffy may default to 17%, but it is entirely optional. To change it, click the caret symbol (^) next to the 17% and choose custom. Or, you can send a check to NAACP Newark DE Branch 2355, PO BOX 9213, Newark DE 19714.


Contributions or gifts to this NAACP unit are not deductible as charitable contributions for Federal income tax purposes. They are deductible as an ordinary business expense, such as advertising or community relations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!