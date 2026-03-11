Hosted by

Universal Possibilities

About this event

Tickets for raffles at our Meat Raffle on 4/25.

3964 California Rd

Orchard Park, NY 14127, USA

Featured raffle items - $10 for a single ticket
$10

Grill, Frost ice cream maker, knife set, cooler filled with alcohol, 50" TV.

Featured raffle items -$20 for 3 tickets
$20

Grill, Frost ice cream maker, knife set, cooler filled with alcohol, 50" TV.

30+ baskets. 1 Raffle sheet of 26 tickets
$10

Raffle sheets of 26 tickets cost $10 each, 3 for $20

30+ baskets. 3 Raffle sheets of 26 tickets
$20

Raffle sheets of 26 tickets cost $10 each, 3 for $20

Large playing cards to use in the card game between rounds.
$10

Please limit to 1 per person. Over $1500 in prizes.

Meat Money to use in place of $1 bills during the auction.
$20

$20 per sheet of 10 bills worth $2 each. Forget going to the bank for one-dollar bills!

Insulated grocery bag with UP logo
$10

Keep your meat winnings cool in our reusable insulated large grocery bag.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!