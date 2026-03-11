Tickets for raffles at our Meat Raffle on 4/25.

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Grill, Frost ice cream maker, knife set, cooler filled with alcohol, 50" TV.
Grill, Frost ice cream maker, knife set, cooler filled with alcohol, 50" TV.
Raffle sheets of 26 tickets cost $10 each, 3 for $20
Raffle sheets of 26 tickets cost $10 each, 3 for $20
Please limit to 1 per person. Over $1500 in prizes.
$20 per sheet of 10 bills worth $2 each. Forget going to the bank for one-dollar bills!
Keep your meat winnings cool in our reusable insulated large grocery bag.
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