Friends Of Hearthstone Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of Hearthstone Inc

About this event

Tickets for regular daytime tours

625 W Prospect Ave

Appleton, WI 54911, USA

Adult General Admission
$12

Enjoy a regular daytime tour starting on Thursdays - Sundays at 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm and on Sundays 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

Senior (65+) Discount Admission
$9

Save $3.00 off of our adult ticket price and enjoy a regular daytime tour starting on Thursdays - Sundays at 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm as well as on Sundays at 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

Children Discount Admission
$5

Save $7.00 off of our adult ticket price for guests 5-17 years of age and enjoy a regular daytime tour starting on Thursdays - Sundays at 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm as well as on Sundays at 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

Children under 5 years old
Free

Children under five years old are free! Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Add a donation for Friends Of Hearthstone Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!