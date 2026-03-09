Tickets - Italian Garden Party

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Ticket includes: Entrance to Event | Taste of Italy | Beer | Wine | Complimentary Raffle Tickets | Bocce Ball | Music Additional Raffle Basket tickets & Silent Auction Preview also available during event.
Treat a teacher or staff member to attend Casino Night. Sponsored tickets will be gifted to members of our faculty/staff. Please know that your generosity is deeply appreciated.
Discounted admission for St. Elizabeth Alumni only. Must be 21+
Ticket includes: Entrance to Event | Taste of Italy | Beer | Wine | Complimentary Raffle Tickets | Bocce Ball | Music Additional Raffle Basket tickets & Silent Auction Preview also available during event.
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