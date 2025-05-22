Tickets - LVHS 2026

Admit one: 🎉 A Celebration of Style and Community! Join us for the 1st Annual Lehigh Valley Hair Showcase, a fabulous event where beauty meets philanthropy! 🍽️ Delicious Bites & Drinks: Savor exquisite hors d’oeuvres curated by Wind Creek’s Executive Sous Chef and sip on delicious cocktails at our two cash bars! 🎶 Live Entertainment: Enjoy the enchanting sounds of Dan Mies on the Keys, performing beloved classics from icons like Sinatra and Elton John! 💇‍♀️ Spectacular Hair Fashion Show: Watch as local salons showcase their creativity with stunning models showcasing the latest trends, all hosted by the amazing Gregory Patterson, stylist extraordinaire from Project Runway! 🎁 Exciting Raffles & Giveaways: Don’t miss out on the chance to win great prizes throughout the event! 🤝 Networking Opportunities: Meet and mingle with top beauty experts and fellow salon owners. This is the perfect chance to connect with industry leaders! 🌟 Support a Great Cause: All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem, helping to empower our youth and enrich our community!