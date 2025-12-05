WINGS Ministries

Hosted by

WINGS Ministries

About this event

Register: WINGS Ministries' 2026 "In Her Shoes" 5K Walk/Run

9738 Hufsmith Rd

Tomball, TX 77375

Individual Ticket
$40

* Individual Runner/Walker
* Participating in person
* Includes t-shirt

Trio Tix - Group of Three
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

* For groups of 3 runners/walkers
* Participating in person
* Save approx. $3.00/ticket
* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (3 t-shirts total)

Quartet - Group of Four
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

* For groups of 4 runners/walkers
* Participating in person
* Save $5.00/ticket
* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (4 t-shirts total)

Quintet - Group of 5
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

* For groups of 5 runners/walkers
* Participating in person
* Save $5.00/ticket
* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (5 t-shirts total)

In This Together - Large Group Purchases
Free

* For Groups Greater of 6+ runners/walkers
* Contact [email protected] for pricing and details, including t-shirt orders

Virtual Tickets
$35

*For individual runners/walkers
*Not attending in person
*Does not include t-shirt

WINGS Volunteer Ticket
$15

* Current WINGS Volunteer

* Individual Runner/Walker
* Participating in person
* Includes 1 t-shirt

Questions? Contact [email protected]

Add a donation for WINGS Ministries

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!