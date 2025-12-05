Register: WINGS Ministries' 2026 "In Her Shoes" 5K Walk/Run

Trio Tix - Group of Three $110

This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

* For groups of 3 runners/walkers

* Participating in person

* Save approx. $3.00/ticket

* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (3 t-shirts total) * For groups of 3 runners/walkers

* Participating in person

* Save approx. $3.00/ticket

* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (3 t-shirts total) More details...