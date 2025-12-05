Register: WINGS Ministries' 2026 "In Her Shoes" 5K Walk/Run

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About this event
* Individual Runner/Walker
* Participating in person
* Includes t-shirt
* For groups of 3 runners/walkers
* Participating in person
* Save approx. $3.00/ticket
* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (3 t-shirts total)
* For groups of 4 runners/walkers
* Participating in person
* Save $5.00/ticket
* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (4 t-shirts total)
* For groups of 5 runners/walkers
* Participating in person
* Save $5.00/ticket
* Includes 1 t-shirt per person (5 t-shirts total)
* For Groups Greater of 6+ runners/walkers
* Contact [email protected] for pricing and details, including t-shirt orders
*For individual runners/walkers
*Not attending in person
*Does not include t-shirt
* Current WINGS Volunteer
* Individual Runner/Walker
* Participating in person
* Includes 1 t-shirt
Questions? Contact [email protected]
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