Somos Boricuas Festival Municipal Flag Sponsorship

About this event
Sponsor the municipal flag of Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Aguada, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Aguada, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Aibonito, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Añasco, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Arroyo, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Caguas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Camuy, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Canóvanas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Carolina, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Cataño, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Cayey, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
Sponsor the municipal flag of Ciales, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.
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