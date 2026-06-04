Latin American Business Organization Inc

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Latin American Business Organization Inc

About this event

Somos Boricuas Festival Municipal Flag Sponsorship

Worcester

MA 01608, USA

Adjuntas Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Adjuntas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Aguada Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Aguada, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Aguadilla Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Aguada, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Aguas Buenas Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Aibonito Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Aibonito, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Añasco Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Añasco, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Arecibo Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Arroyo Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Arroyo, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Barceloneta Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Barceloneta, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Barranquitas Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Bayamón Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Cabo Rojo Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Caguas Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Caguas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Camuy Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Camuy, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Canóvanas Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Canóvanas, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Carolina Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Carolina, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Cataño Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Cataño, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Cayey Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Cayey, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Ceiba Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

Ciales Municipal Flag Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the municipal flag of Ciales, Puerto Rico. Your flag will be displayed at Somos Boricuas Festival, your name will appear on the Puerto Rico map banner, and you may take the flag home after the festival. Payment is required immediately to reserve this municipality.

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