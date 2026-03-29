Tides of Grace Inc

Hosted by

Tides of Grace Inc

About this event

Tides of Grace 5K Sponsorship 2026

Gold Sponsor
$500

🥇 Gold Sponsor – $500

• Prominent logo placement featured on all runners’ t-shirts

• Premium recognition on our social media platforms

• Name listed on signage at event

• Placement on our website for 1 year

Silver Sponsor
$250

🥈 Silver Sponsor – $250

• Your name listed on runners’ t-shirts

• Recognition on our social media platforms

• Name listed on signage at event

• Placement on our website for 1 year

Bronze Sponsor
$100

🥉 Bronze Sponsor – $100

• Your name listed on runners’ t-shirts

• Recognition on our social media platforms

On site Vendor
$35

Fee: $35.00 (equivalent to one participant registration)

Setup: Complete setup by 7:30 AM (Race begins at 9 AM)

Breakdown: Vendors must clear their areas by 12:00 PM

Provided: Designated vendor space at the event

Your Responsibility: Bring your own table, tent, chairs, displays, supplies, and promo items.

Clean-Up: Vendors are responsible for keeping their spaces clean and tidy

Support: Tides of Grace volunteers will be on-site to assist

Encouraged: Bring your team members to participate in the run/walk for added visibility/fun

Add a donation for Tides of Grace Inc

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