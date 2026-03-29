Tides of Grace 5K Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
🥇 Gold Sponsor – $500
• Prominent logo placement featured on all runners’ t-shirts
• Premium recognition on our social media platforms
• Name listed on signage at event
• Placement on our website for 1 year
🥈 Silver Sponsor – $250
• Your name listed on runners’ t-shirts
• Recognition on our social media platforms
• Name listed on signage at event
• Placement on our website for 1 year
🥉 Bronze Sponsor – $100
• Your name listed on runners’ t-shirts
• Recognition on our social media platforms
Fee: $35.00 (equivalent to one participant registration)
Setup: Complete setup by 7:30 AM (Race begins at 9 AM)
Breakdown: Vendors must clear their areas by 12:00 PM
Provided: Designated vendor space at the event
Your Responsibility: Bring your own table, tent, chairs, displays, supplies, and promo items.
Clean-Up: Vendors are responsible for keeping their spaces clean and tidy
Support: Tides of Grace volunteers will be on-site to assist
Encouraged: Bring your team members to participate in the run/walk for added visibility/fun
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