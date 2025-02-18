Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department's annual raffle 2025
Ladies Night
$50
You have a chance to win cash and prizes. This ticket also includes dinner! With the purchase of a $50.00 ticket you will also be given $35.00 of fun money when you walk in the door to spend on additional raffles.
