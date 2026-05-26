Tie Dye Jedi Team Participation & Dues

About the memberships
No expiration
The Tie Dye Jedi season participation fee is $1,000 per student for the 2026–2027 FTC season.
This fee helps cover core team expenses such as registration, robot parts, tools, practice field costs, and operational expenses.
Families may either:
Our goal is to minimize additional costs through fundraising and sponsorships. However, if team expenses exceed available funding, additional team assessments may be requested later in the season to cover necessary competition, travel, or equipment costs.
No expiration
This option allows you to make a one-time payment of fees. It will not automatically renew monthly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!