Tie Dye Jedi Team Participation & Dues

The Tie Dye Jedi season participation fee is $1,000 per student for the 2026–2027 FTC season.

This fee helps cover core team expenses such as registration, robot parts, tools, practice field costs, and operational expenses.

Families may either:

Pay the full amount up front, or

Select a monthly payment option.

Our goal is to minimize additional costs through fundraising and sponsorships. However, if team expenses exceed available funding, additional team assessments may be requested later in the season to cover necessary competition, travel, or equipment costs.