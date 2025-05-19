KC Glory Womens Tackle Football Corp
Tie-Dye Patio Party
2010 Vine St Building 2A
Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Adult
$30
Adult tickets come with a white KC Glory t-shirt, 1 Vine Street Beer and tie-dye supplies.
Adult tickets come with a white KC Glory t-shirt, 1 Vine Street Beer and tie-dye supplies.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Youth
$25
Youth tickets come with a white KC Glory t-shirt, 1 non-alcoholic beverage and tie-dye supplies.
Youth tickets come with a white KC Glory t-shirt, 1 non-alcoholic beverage and tie-dye supplies.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Additional Items
$5
Bring your own items to tie-dye. $5 per additional item.
Bring your own items to tie-dye. $5 per additional item.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout