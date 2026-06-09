Tie Dye Takeover!

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About this event
Includes admission for up to 4 people, up to 4 tie-dye shirts, and all supplies.
• Valid for one time slot only
• Additional shirts available for purchase ($10 each)
• Children must be accompanied by an adult
👉 This is our BEST VALUE option and includes full access to the museum.
👕 ADDITIONAL SHIRTS – $10 EACH
Additional shirts are available for purchase only with a Family “Stay & Play” Bundle ticket.
• Available only to families with a bundle ticket
• Not available for Tie-Dye Only tickets
Includes 1 shirt + dye + gloves
• Does NOT include museum admission
• Access limited to the designated event area and time
**If plans change and you would like to stay and play in the museum, it is $8 plus tax per adult and per child 13 months and up at the door!
For active museum members only
• Museum admission is already included with membership
• Must present a valid membership at check-in
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!