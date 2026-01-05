Westford Education Foundation (WEF)

Hosted by

Westford Education Foundation (WEF)

About this event

Ties & Tiaras 2026 Tickets

300 Littleton Rd

Chelmsford, MA 01824, USA

Raffle Basket Sponsorship Opportunity
$50

Sponsor a raffle basket.

Welcome Table Arrangement Sponsorship
$25

Your name will be displayed on a flower pick in an arrangement at the event!

Ticket for Admission - AFTER JAN 26
$32

This ticket is for general admission for one entry only (NO FOOD)

10 Raffle Basket Tickets
$20

You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!

This is 10 chances to win a raffle basket!

20 Raffle Basket Tickets
$35

You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!

This is 40 chances to win a raffle basket!

40 Raffle Basket Tickets
$60

You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!

This is 40 chances to win a raffle basket!

EARLY BIRD BEST DEAL - 120 Raffle Basket Tickets
$100

You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!

This is 120(!!) chances to win a raffle basket! At the event $100 will get you 100 tickets...buy now!

Add a donation for Westford Education Foundation (WEF)

$

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