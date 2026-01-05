Ties & Tiaras 2026 Tickets

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About this event
Sponsor a raffle basket.
Your name will be displayed on a flower pick in an arrangement at the event!
This ticket is for general admission for one entry only (NO FOOD)
You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!
This is 10 chances to win a raffle basket!
You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!
This is 40 chances to win a raffle basket!
You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!
This is 40 chances to win a raffle basket!
You asked and we listened! We are offering raffle tickets ahead this year!
This is 120(!!) chances to win a raffle basket! At the event $100 will get you 100 tickets...buy now!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!