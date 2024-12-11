Ties and Tiaras Sponsor 2025

Sweetheart Sponsor
$1,000
Permanent logo placement on westford.org/wef for 2025 Dedicated social media post promoting brand Shout out from DJ at the event Thank you signage at the event
Table Sponsor
$500
Logo Placement on event webpage Sponsorship Signage at table Dedicated social media post promoting brand Shout out from the DJ at the event
Centerpiece Sponsor
$400
Sponsorship Signage on centerpiece at all tables Logo Placement on event webpage Dedicated social media post promoting brand
DJ Sponsor
$350
Logo Placement on event webpage Signage showcasing your logo at the DJ Booth Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Pizza Party Sponsor
$250
Logo Placement on event webpage Logo at pizza pick up station Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Glam Sponsor
$150
Sponsor gemtastic face art for our guests Logo Placement on event webpage Signage showcasing your logo at the glam station Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Bubblegum Butonnière and Candy Corsage Sponsor
$100
Logo Placement on event webpage Signage showcasing your logo at the pickup table Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Raffle Sponsor
$50
Donate $50 cash to assist WEF in specially curating a raffle basket for the event Logo Placement on event webpage Logo on Raffle Basket Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Raffle Basket Donation
free
Donate a raffle that values at $25 or higher. (Basket cannot contain alcohol and should be appropriate for kids aged 6-11) Logo Placement on event web page Dedicated social media post promoting brand *If you would like to donate a raffle item that is geared toward a different age range, we would love to use it for our March Madness Silent Auction Event (example: free month at a gym)
Sponsor by Check
free
Let us know you sponsorship type and put a check in the mail Westford Education Foundation PO Box 535 Westford MA 01886

