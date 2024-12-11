Ties and Tiaras Sponsor 2025

Permanent logo placement on westford.org/wef for 2025
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Shout out from DJ at the event
Thank you signage at the event
Permanent logo placement on westford.org/wef for 2025
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Shout out from DJ at the event
Thank you signage at the event
Table Sponsor
$500
Logo Placement on event webpage
Sponsorship Signage at table
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Shout out from the DJ at the event
Logo Placement on event webpage
Sponsorship Signage at table
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Shout out from the DJ at the event
Centerpiece Sponsor
$400
Sponsorship Signage on centerpiece at all tables
Logo Placement on event webpage
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Sponsorship Signage on centerpiece at all tables
Logo Placement on event webpage
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
DJ Sponsor
$350
Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the DJ Booth
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the DJ Booth
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Pizza Party Sponsor
$250
Logo Placement on event webpage
Logo at pizza pick up station
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Logo Placement on event webpage
Logo at pizza pick up station
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Glam Sponsor
$150
Sponsor gemtastic face art for our guests
Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the glam station
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Sponsor gemtastic face art for our guests
Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the glam station
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Bubblegum Butonnière and Candy Corsage Sponsor
$100
Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the pickup table
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the pickup table
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Raffle Sponsor
$50
Donate $50 cash to assist WEF in specially curating a raffle basket for the event
Logo Placement on event webpage
Logo on Raffle Basket
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Donate $50 cash to assist WEF in specially curating a raffle basket for the event
Logo Placement on event webpage
Logo on Raffle Basket
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Raffle Basket Donation
free
Donate a raffle that values at $25 or higher. (Basket cannot contain
alcohol and should be appropriate for kids aged 6-11)
Logo Placement on event web page
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
*If you would like to donate a raffle item that is geared toward a
different age range, we would love to use it for our March Madness
Silent Auction Event (example: free month at a gym)
Donate a raffle that values at $25 or higher. (Basket cannot contain
alcohol and should be appropriate for kids aged 6-11)
Logo Placement on event web page
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
*If you would like to donate a raffle item that is geared toward a
different age range, we would love to use it for our March Madness
Silent Auction Event (example: free month at a gym)
Sponsor by Check
free
Let us know you sponsorship type and put a check in the mail
Westford Education Foundation
PO Box 535
Westford MA 01886
Let us know you sponsorship type and put a check in the mail
Westford Education Foundation
PO Box 535
Westford MA 01886