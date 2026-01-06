Westford Education Foundation (WEF)

Westford Education Foundation (WEF)

Ties and Tiaras Sponsor 2026

Sweetheart Sponsor
$1,000

Permanent logo placement on westford.org/wef for 2026
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Shout out from DJ at the event
Thank you signage at the event

Welcome Table Sponsor
$500

Logo Placement on event webpage
Sponsorship Signage at table
Dedicated social media post promoting brand
Shout out from the DJ at the event

DJ Sponsor
$350

Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the DJ Booth
Dedicated social media post promoting brand

Concession Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship Signage at concession tables
Logo Placement on event webpage
Dedicated social media post promoting brand

Glam Sponsor
$150

Sponsor gemtastic face art for our guests
Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the glam station
Dedicated social media post promoting brand

Bubblegum Butonnière and Candy Corsage Sponsor
$100

Logo Placement on event webpage
Signage showcasing your logo at the pickup table
Dedicated social media post promoting brand

Party Favor Sponsor
$75

Logo Placement on event Website

Dedicated social media post promoting brand

Raffle Sponsor
$50

Donate $50 cash to assist WEF in specially curating a raffle basket for the event
Logo Placement on event webpage
Logo on Raffle Basket
Dedicated social media post promoting brand

Raffle Basket Donation
Free

Donate a raffle that values at $25 or higher. (Basket cannot contain
alcohol and should be appropriate for kids aged 6-11)
Logo Placement on event web page
Dedicated social media post promoting brand

Sponsor by Check
Free

Let us know you sponsorship type and put a check in the mail
Westford Education Foundation
PO Box 535
Westford MA 01886

