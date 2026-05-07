Tiffany Peters' 5K Walker/ Runner Event Registration Form

About this event
Join us in honoring Tiffany’s legacy as an adult participant (ages 18 and up). Your registration supports student scholarships and helps carry her impact forward. Walk with purpose. Run with heart.
Registration Note: Participation is $15 for youth ages 5–17 and $30 for adults ages 18 and up. All proceeds support the Tiffany Peters Scholarship Fund. There is no tax applied to your registration. Zeffy may automatically add an optional contribution to support their platform. This amount can be adjusted or changed to zero before completing your registration.
This registration is for participants ages 5–17. Bring the whole family to walk in love and support a meaningful cause. Every step helps create opportunities for students.
Children ages 4 and under may attend for free but do not require registration.
Registration Note: Participation is $15 for youth ages 5–17 and $30 for adults ages 18 and up. All proceeds support the Tiffany Peters Scholarship Fund. There is no tax applied to your registration. Zeffy may automatically add an optional contribution to support their platform. This amount can be adjusted or changed to zero before completing your registration.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!