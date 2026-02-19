Tiffin Historic Trust Inc

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Tiffin Historic Trust Inc

About the memberships

Tiffin Historic Trust Inc's Memberships

Business/ Corporate Member
$100

Valid until April 22, 2027

Business (Corporate) Membership is a way for local businesses and organizations to support the mission of the Tiffin Historic Trust while showing a commitment to preserving and promoting Tiffin’s historic character. Corporate members help make our programs, publications, and community events possible and strengthen preservation awareness across the community.

Family Membership
$100

Valid until April 22, 2027

Family Membership is a simple way for households to support the Tiffin Historic Trust and stay connected to local historic preservation. Family members are welcome to attend board meetings, share ideas and insight, join committees, and participate in all THT events.

Individual Membership
$50

No expiration

Individual Membership is a great way to support the Tiffin Historic Trust and help advance historic preservation in Tiffin. Individual members are welcome to attend board meetings, offer insight, join committees, and participate in all THT events.

Lifetime Membership
$1,000

No expiration

Lifetime Membership is a lasting way to support the Tiffin Historic Trust and our mission to preserve and promote Tiffin’s historic places and stories. Lifetime members are always welcome to stay involved—attend board meetings, share insight, join committees, and participate in all THT events.

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