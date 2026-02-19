Tiffin Historic Trust Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
Business (Corporate) Membership is a way for local businesses and organizations to support the mission of the Tiffin Historic Trust while showing a commitment to preserving and promoting Tiffin’s historic character. Corporate members help make our programs, publications, and community events possible and strengthen preservation awareness across the community.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Family Membership is a simple way for households to support the Tiffin Historic Trust and stay connected to local historic preservation. Family members are welcome to attend board meetings, share ideas and insight, join committees, and participate in all THT events.
No expiration
Individual Membership is a great way to support the Tiffin Historic Trust and help advance historic preservation in Tiffin. Individual members are welcome to attend board meetings, offer insight, join committees, and participate in all THT events.
No expiration
Lifetime Membership is a lasting way to support the Tiffin Historic Trust and our mission to preserve and promote Tiffin’s historic places and stories. Lifetime members are always welcome to stay involved—attend board meetings, share insight, join committees, and participate in all THT events.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!