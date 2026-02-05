Tiger Dugout Club's Shop

Offered by
Show your Neville Tiger pride in style with this classic black sweater, featuring bold gold-and-white “TIGERS” lettering on the front and a vertical stripe with an “N” on the back. Crafted for comfort with a relaxed fit, it’s perfect for cool nights at the ballpark, casual Fridays, or everyday wear. This is a pre-order item—limited quantities will be produced based on orders received. All proceeds directly benefit the Tiger Dugout Club to enhance Neville Baseball, supporting our players with equipment, facilities, and program needs.
Carry your Tiger spirit everywhere with this roomy yellow-and-gold tiger print tote, perfect for ballpark gear, everyday errands, or travel. The soft quilted body and long shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry while the bold tiger pattern adds a fun pop of Neville pride. This is a pre-order item and will be produced in limited quantities based on orders received. All proceeds go to the Tiger Dugout Club to enhance Neville Baseball through upgraded equipment, facilities, and player support.
