Tiger Dugout Club's Shop

Show your Neville Tiger pride in style with this classic black sweater, featuring bold gold-and-white “TIGERS” lettering on the front and a vertical stripe with an “N” on the back. Crafted for comfort with a relaxed fit, it’s perfect for cool nights at the ballpark, casual Fridays, or everyday wear. This is a pre-order item—limited quantities will be produced based on orders received. All proceeds directly benefit the Tiger Dugout Club to enhance Neville Baseball, supporting our players with equipment, facilities, and program needs.